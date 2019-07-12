Councillor Powers Submits His Nomination Papers

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers submitted his nomination papers to the Revere Election Department Monday at City Hall.
Powers is seeking re-election to the seat in this fall’s municipal election. Eric Lampedecchio, candidate for the Ward 5 seat, has also submitted his papers to the Election Department.
Powers and Lampedecchio last faced off in the 2017 election, with Powers receiving 844 votes and Lampedecchio receiving 690 votes.
The deadline for submitting nomination papers is July 23.
Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella has announced the following list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers:
Mayor
*Brian Arrigo
Daniel Rizzo
Cheryl Whittredge
Councillor At Large
*Jessica Ann Giannino
*Steven Morabito
*George J. Rotondo
*Anthony T. Zambuto
Robert Capoccia
John R. Correggio
Gregg LaCedra
Dimple J. Rana
Wayne D. Rose
Philip Joseph Russo
Kevin Sanchez
Brian P. Vesce
Gerry Visconti
Ward 1
*Joanne McKenna
Ward 2
*Ira Novoselsky
Robert E. Bent
Ward 3
*Arthur F. Guinasso
Ward 4
*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.
Ward 5
*John F. Powers
Eric Lampedecchio
Ward 6
Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.
Francis C. Sarro
Richard Joseph Serino
School Committee
*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo
*Michael A. Ferrante
*Susan J. Gravellese
*Frederick A. Sannella
*Carol A. Tye
John F. Kingston
Albert J. Terminiello
*Incumbent