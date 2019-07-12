Councillor Powers Submits His Nomination Papers

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers submitted his nomination papers to the Revere Election Department Monday at City Hall.

Powers is seeking re-election to the seat in this fall’s municipal election. Eric Lampedecchio, candidate for the Ward 5 seat, has also submitted his papers to the Election Department.

Powers and Lampedecchio last faced off in the 2017 election, with Powers receiving 844 votes and Lampedecchio receiving 690 votes.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is July 23.

Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella has announced the following list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers:

Mayor

*Brian Arrigo

Daniel Rizzo

Cheryl Whittredge

Councillor At Large

*Jessica Ann Giannino

*Steven Morabito

*George J. Rotondo

*Anthony T. Zambuto

Robert Capoccia

John R. Correggio

Gregg LaCedra

Dimple J. Rana

Wayne D. Rose

Philip Joseph Russo

Kevin Sanchez

Brian P. Vesce

Gerry Visconti

Ward 1

*Joanne McKenna

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky

Robert E. Bent

Ward 3

*Arthur F. Guinasso

Ward 4

*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.

Ward 5

*John F. Powers

Eric Lampedecchio

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

Francis C. Sarro

Richard Joseph Serino

School Committee

*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

*Michael A. Ferrante

*Susan J. Gravellese

*Frederick A. Sannella

*Carol A. Tye

John F. Kingston

Albert J. Terminiello

*Incumbent