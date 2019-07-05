Rizzo Submits Nomination Papers for Mayor’s Race

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo submitted his nomination papers for the office of mayor to the Revere Election Department Monday at City Hall.

In a Facebook post, Rizzo indicated that he and his team had collected four times the number of signatures that were required for nomination.

Rizzo is one of three candidates who have pulled nomination papers for mayor. Incumbent Brian Arrigo and Cheryl Whittredge have also pulled papers.

Rizzo said he has knocked on more than 5,000 doors in the city since announcing his bid for election on April 4. A campaign reception for his birthday celebration drew a large crowd, estimated at more than 350 people, to the Casa Lucia Function Facility.

In previous campaigns, Rizzo said he had collected hundreds of signatures for his nomination papers.

“My focus has been more on talking to voters rather than occupying them with signing my nomination papers,” said Rizzo. “I want to spend the lion’s share of my time talking to voters about issues that are important to them.”