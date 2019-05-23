Police Briefs 05-22-2019

Attempted Murder

One Salem Street man has been sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a psychological exam after he was charged on May 14 with attempted Murder.

Joseph Infantino, 54, of 299 Salem St., was arraigned in Chelsea District Court May 14 on a charge of attempted murder. Prosecutors requested bail of $25,000 with conditions that the defendant stay away from and have no contact with the victim and submit to GPS monitoring. Judge Frasier set $10,000 bail and the requested condition of release. He was additionally ordered to undergo an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He returns to court May 31.

Bad Reviews

One Uber passenger from Lynn is being charged with annoying and accosting his Uber driver after the driver put a bad review of the passenger online.

On May 18, the driver was taking the man and a female to a restaurant in Revere. On the way, the man made several comments to the driver that she believed were offensive.

She dropped them off at a restaurant in Revere, and proceeded to write a bad review of the passenger regarding his behavior and comments. Somehow, the passenger saw those comments and came back out to confront the driver.

He began yelling at her and threatening her.

John Mott, 50, of Lynn, was charged with annoying/accosting another person, and disturbing the peace.

Taxing

One man from Beverly is being charged with larceny for apparently not doing the taxes of a Revere man.

On May 17, the Revere man reported to police that he had contracted the Beverly man to do is personal and business taxes from 2015 to 2017. However, he recently learned they hadn’t been done.

Reinaldo Da Silva, 48, of Beverly, was charged with larceny over $1,200 by false pretense.

Trespassing

One Canton man was arrested after trespassing in the parking garage of one of the Ocean Avenue buildings – a persistent problem for residents there.

Police responded to the building around 8:30 p.m. on May 13 and found two suspicious people in the garage. The security guard pointed them out to police near a vehicle.

Officer engaged them and arrested the Canton man.

Anthony Callery, 29, of Canton, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Caused and Accident

One Chelsea man is being charged with driving drunk and causing a major accident on Mahoney Circle May 18.

Police responded around 11:53 p.m. and found and crash with two vehicles.

The victim told police she was driving through the circle and the other car crossed the center line and smashed into her.

Officers interviewed the driver of the other car and quickly determined him to be intoxicated.

Raul Alexander Aguilar, 27, of Chelsea, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation, wanton destruction of property over $1,200 and unlicensed operation.