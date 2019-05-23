City Officials Announce Memorial Day Ceremony Green Beret Nicholas Lavery to Be Keynote Speaker

Everyone has a story, but the story of Warrant Officer Nicholas Lavery is one of bravery, courage and determination.

He has received three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and a Bronze Star with Valor for heroism in combat.

It is only fitting that Lavery, who has had five deployments, be invited by Mayor Brian Arrigo to be the keynote speaker at Revere’s Memorial Day Ceremonies on Monday, May 27 on the American Legion Lawn at 249 Broadway at 11 a.m.

World War II Veterans will also help commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Lavery shattered his right leg in Afghanistan in 2013 and has never considered a medical discharge. By 2015, Lavery was back in Afghanistan, the first special operator to return to combat as an above-the-knee amputee.

It is valor and determination that made Lavery a hero and helped him survive more than 40 surgeries, intensive retraining and, eventually, a return to combat. He lost his leg when a long-trusted Afghan soldier fired on him and his fellow soldiers, and other enemy forces emerged on rooftops, shooting. Lavery was hit four times.

“My reasons for staying were the same as the ones I enlisted,” the 6-foot-5-inch Kingston native said. “I made an oath to protect my country.”

He was inducted into the UMass Lowell Military Hall of Fame. Lavery holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UMass-Lowell.

Lavery is pursuing his master’s degree at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and spending time with his wife, Army Master Sgt. Toni Lavery, and their young son, Dominic.

After the ceremony, all are welcome at Casa Lucia on Lucia Avenue for a lunch have a chance to meet Lavery in person.

There will be Roll Call of the Dead as well as speeches from Arrigo, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, State Sen. Joe Boncore, State Rep. Roselee Vincent and Marc Silvestri, Veterans Office Director.

The Jr. ROTC, police and fire departments will also have full honor guards participating.