Residents Hear More Details in ‘Next Stop Revere’ Master Plan Meeting

The ‘Next Stop Revere’ master plan continues to generate excitement in the city, drawing a large turnout of residents at the second of two public forums May 8 at the Hill Elementary School.

Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) officials led the presentation and discussion about transportation, public health, open spaces, and energy efficiency and sustainability.

Pictured at the Next Stop Revere master planning community forum at the Hill Elementary School on May 8 are, from left, School Committee member Gerry Visconti, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Police Chief James Guido, and former School Committee member Dan Maguire.

Mayor Brian Arrigo was pleased by the liveliness of the discussion on all the topics, particularly about open spaces in the city.

“What I’ve been really energized by is the amount of great ideas and the number of people that have come to the forums to give some input and feedback about what the future of the city should look like,” said Arrigo. “I’m also energized by the work of the staff both from the city

and the MAPC. They’ve done great work.

“We also have a great steering committee that has been the driving force behind a lot of work that is being done,” added Arrigo.”

MAPC will be reviewing and incorporating public comments from residents, stakeholders, the Plan’s Steering Committee, and the City with its own extensive research and findings. Once that process is complete, MAPC will release a draft master plan document for public review sometime in the fall.