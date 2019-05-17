Immaculate Conception School Holds Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

On Jan. 26, Immaculate Conception Parish School in Revere celebrated Catholic Schools Week in honoring God with a beautiful liturgical celebration of the Eucharist.

This year’s “Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser” was organized by Immaculate Conception School’s Admissions Director, Donis Tracy, Principal Stephen Hanley and parents Gary and Julie Ferragamo, whose 8-year-old son Anthony attends school here.

This wonderful annual event was once again completely sponsored by Gary Ferragamo, of the FERRAGAMO Real Estate Group, a division of Keller Williams Realty.

Gary supplied all the Italian food and fixings which was catered by Nick’s Bistro on Squire Road. “It was amazing, we had four different kinds of fresh made pasta, two large trays of delicious meatballs, two large trays of fresh garden salad, several salad dressings, cheeses, garlic bread, plates, utensils, etc. Nick’s Bistro owners, Mohit and Ravi were just absolutely fantastic. They are always so very helpful and extremely very generous. They supplied us with everything we needed and gave us very discounted pricing. Nick’s kept offering more, even though we didn’t need it. They are simply amazing to deal with and it is obvious that they are very community orientated” said Ferragamo.

There was also a huge, full sheet cake custom made with the Immaculate Conception logo on it and several cases of water which were all donated by; BJ’s Wholesale Club in Revere.

The event was a huge success. Immaculate Conception Principal Stephen Hanley explains; Catholic Schools can aspire to the greatness of God because each child is created in “His Image and Likeness.” We celebrate Catholic education because it supports the family with an education of faith and love in a vibrant academic environment. Immaculate Conception Parish School celebration connects the families with their children’s school.