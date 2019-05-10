City Council Approves Plan To Hold 75th Anniversary Observance of D-day on June 6

The City Council unanimously approved a motion by Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo to hold a City of Revere commemoration ceremony of D-Day on June 6, 2019.

The event will mark the Allied Invasion across the English Channel and on to the beaches of Normandy, France that occurred on June 6, 1944 during World War II.

“This will be the 75th anniversary of Operation Overlord, otherwise known as the Battle of Normandy, and otherwise known as D-Day,” said Rizzo in presenting his motion. “Obviously it was a major milestone, not only for this country, but for the world.”

Rizzo, said World War II veterans and other war veterans would be invited to the ceremony and be recognized for their service to the country.

Marc Silvestri, director of veterans services, commended Rizzo for the motion, stating to the Council, “I support it 100 percent.”

Silvestri said the city is planning a June 6 breakfast honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“D-Day was an important day in history as well as it was in Revere’s history,” said Silvestri. “We have one or two [World War II) veterans in Revere, but several Revere residents have been highly decorated from that invasion and the following [operations] on Omaha Beach and during the rest of World War II.”

Rizzo, who served six years of active duty in the U.S. Navy, said he was pleased that the city will be holding a local observance of D-Day with a breakfast and ceremony.

“I am happy that the city is going to act on my motion and I think it’s very fitting that we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Operation Overlord otherwise known as the Battle of Normandy,” said Rizzio. “It’s a very significant date in our country’s history and we in Revere should do our part in recognizing any living veterans that participated in that operation as well as honoring all veterans who have defended our country and made it is today.”