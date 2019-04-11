Police Briefs 04-10-2019

Narcotics Unit Nets Two Arrests, Drugs, Firearms

Revere Police Narcotic/Gang Unit officers and, working with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, arrested two men on narcotics and firearms charges Monday after executing multiple search warrants in a narcotics operation at on Hillside Avenue.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 29, and Larry Tatum, 30, were arrested and charged with the possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and the illegal possession of ammunition. Revere Police recovered large quantities of marijuana; two illegally possessed firearms, illegally possessed ammunition, and packaging materials related to the distribution of narcotics during a search of the premises.

Mayor Brian Arrigo praised the coordinated effort by law enforcement. “Protecting the people in our city and in the Greater Boston region is a shared responsibility,” he said. “The effective cooperation between our Revere Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department that led to these arrests is great example of different agencies of law enforcement working together to protect our neighborhoods.”

Said Chief James Guido, “The partnership between the Revere Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department continues to have a positive impact on controlling the street level narcotics distribution that is taking place in our communities.”

Plowed into Trees on Fernwood

A Somerville man was taken to the hospital on Monday, April 1, after police arrived on Fernwood Avenue to find that his car had plowed over trees, light poles and a number of other obstacles before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Around 3:44 a.m., officers discovered the scene and noted debris up and down the street. He had destroyed several obstacles over a space of about 50 feet, including trees and a light pole.

The man was taken immediately to the hospital for treatment.

There were no skid marks visible on the street.

Ricardo Aleman-Rodriguez, 33, of Somerville, was charged with negligent operation and marked lanes violation.

Fight at Church

A hearing has been set up for two women that got into a shoving match in the doorway of St. Anthony’s Church on Sunday, March 31.

Police took a report indicating a woman was exiting the church when she allegedly allowed the door to nearly slam into an elderly woman. The elderly woman’s daughter then took offense to the action.

She and the other woman began to allegedly get into a shoving match over the slight.

No License for Taxi Driver

One East Boston taxi service owner has been cited after one of his drivers ran a stop sign on Adams Street and couldn’t produce a license.

Around 8 p.m., officers observed the driver fail to stop at Adams and Cooledge streets. They pulled him over and found that he had a passenger and was a taxi driver. The car was registered to G&E General Services.

The officers contacted the owner and he indicated the man had an international driver’s license.

Police informed him there was no such document.

Dany Chavez, 33, of East Boston, was charged with employing an unlicensed operator.