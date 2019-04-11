Arrigo Seeks Regional Approach to Encore Boston Harbor Opening and Greater Support for Revere

As the Massachusetts Gaming Commission held suitability hearings related to Wynn Resorts’ casino license, Mayor Brian Arrigo formally requested the Commission’s support for the city of Revere and emphasized the importance of a regional approach.

In a letter sent last week to Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein, Mayor Arrigo requested further consideration for a Surrounding Community Agreement for Revere to mitigate potential repercussions of a casino in the region. Prior to Mayor Arrigo taking office, the City of Revere, under the leadership of the previous Administration, unfortunately waived its rights to negotiate an agreement with Wynn as Mohegan Sun pursued the Greater Boston license to operate a casino in Revere.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Chairwoman Judd-Stein:

I’m writing on behalf of the residents of Revere to request the Commission’s support and assistance in advance of the anticipated June opening of the rebranded Encore Boston Harbor. As you know, despite sharing a direct border with the City of Everett, the City of Revere does not have a surrounding or neighboring community agreement in place with Wynn. Prior to my taking office, the City of Revere, under the leadership of the previous Administration, unfortunately waived its rights to negotiate an agreement with Wynn as Mohegan Sun pursued the Greater Boston license to operate a casino in Revere. Now, in my role as Mayor, I feel it is my obligation to rectify this issue.

Revere is a prime and deserving party to an agreement that would provide financial assistance and help to mitigate the predictable repercussions of a casino in the region. I am deeply concerned about the impacts Encore will have on the quality of life for our residents. Traffic and transportation, public safety, economic opportunity and job preference are all vital concerns among my constituents.

A prudent Surrounding Community Agreement would have assured the residents of Revere that the casino operators would recognize our concerns and effectively collaborate with us—as they will with Everett’s other similarly situated surrounding communities—to alleviate the consequences that a destination resort facility is likely to generate. We aspire to work collectively with Encore Boston Harbor and other communities in the region, knowing that our combined insights and resources will assure the most effective approach to coping with whatever issues evolve from the casino’s activity.

I am optimistic that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will appreciate Revere’s unique, unprotected exposure to the casino’s impact. Indeed, we are grateful that the Commission has indicated its grasp of Revere’s situation by awarding the city multiple grants to support a traffic study and our tourism marketing efforts.

As Mayor of the City of Revere, I appeal to the Commission’s authority to consider renewed or alternative options for a Surrounding Community Agreement that will ultimately protect the residents of Revere and strengthen the collaborative solutions necessary for a successful roll-out of the industry in this region. I welcome your reply and the opportunity to discuss this matter in greater detail.

Respectfully,

Brian M. Arrigo

Mayor