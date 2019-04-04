Master Plan Meeting on April 10

Mayor Brian Arrigo encouraged residents and community members to attend an upcoming community forum for the City’s master plan,Next Stop Revere. Following a widely-attended kick-off event in January, the forum will be the first of two this spring and gather the community’s goals and visions for housing, economic development and historic and cultural resources. It will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 6-8PM at Revere High School.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input on future plans for housing, as well as how the city should prioritize a range of economic development goals, including increased access to regional job markets through transportation improvements, support for small businesses, workforce development and job creation. They will also be invited to provide their vision for key opportunity sites for development, including: Wonderland, Waterfront Square , the former NECCO factory and Caddy Farms. Light refreshments, child care and language interpretation will be provided.

“We want the entire community’s input on these topics that are so important to the future of the city of Revere,” said Mayor Arrigo. “This master planning process gives us the opportunity to define what our city will look like for future generations. Our kick-off event showed us that so many community members are deeply invested in the success of our city and I’m looking forward to continuing that conversation next week.”

Next Stop Revere is the city’s first comprehensive master plan in more than four decades. The City has teamed with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) for a six-month-long community engagement process to inform policy, which will incorporate the community’s vision for maintaining and improving quality of life, and will span topics including housing, economic development, natural resources and open space, as well as transportation, climate resiliency, land use and zoning. The plan will identify a set of actions for the City to take over the next 10-20 years: http://www.revere.org/departments/economic-development/next-stop-revere.html]

Following the two community forums this spring, MAPC will continue to solicit and incorporate community feedback through the summer and fall of 2019, with a final plan scheduled to be presented to the City’s Planning Board in early 2020.