Police Briefs 03-27-2019

Police News

Revere Police, DA Charge Man with Child Porn

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced last week the indictment of an East Boston man for sexually assaulting one child, enticing another to create child pornography for him, and transmitting dozens of graphic sexual images of minors through a smartphone application.

A Suffolk County grand jury last week returned indictments charging Domenic D’Amore, 29, of East Boston with:

•three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14,

•four counts of trafficking in persons for sexual servitude,

•four counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor,

•three counts of posing a child in a state of nudity,

•eight counts of dissemination of child pornography,

• two counts of possession of child pornography, and

•two counts of possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

D’Amore was arraigned in January in Chelsea District Court in connection with the case. Yesterday’s indictments move the case to Suffolk Superior Court, where it will be adjudicated.

“These charges are disturbing and represent some of the worst crimes against children,” District Attorney Rollins said. “Survivors who have been exploited through child pornography may never be fully able to put these offenses in the past, because the images of their abuse live on. They bear the pain of knowing that individuals across the globe – and possibly even in their own community – are viewing photos and videos of the most painful and degrading moments of their lives.”

The charges stem from an investigation that began in December when workers at a Revere pawn shop notified Revere Police that they found images depicting child pornography on a phone that the defendant sold at the business. A forensic examination of that phone and a second phone belonging to the defendant revealed hundreds of graphic images and videos of children being sexually abused or posed in a sexual manner. Prosecutors said that the defendant had shared and received similar graphic images through the Kik app on multiple occasions, including a single day in November during which he allegedly shared at least 75 files containing child pornography. Detectives also became aware that an email service provider filed two CyberTips with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that each report separate instances of images identified as child pornography being uploaded to an email account. Police determined that the email account belonged to the defendant.

In messages sent on Kik, the defendant allegedly made statements that he had sexually abused a young child who was known to him. The child underwent a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County and disclosed abuse by the defendant.

He is also charged with trafficking in persons for sexual servitude for allegedly enticing a teenage victim to create child pornography. In a text exchange discovered on a second phone belonging to the defendant, he allegedly made statements offering to pay the victim in return for sexual images and acts and instructed the teen to pose nude in photos. In addition to receiving those photographs from the victim, the defendant is also accused of sending sexual images to the child.

“Allegations like these are incredibly difficult for many adults to fathom, but in order to protect the children in our lives, we have to talk about and acknowledge the potential risks that exist online,” District Attorney Rollins said. “It’s vital that parents and guardians have open discussions with their children about ways they can stay safe, both online and off. Above all, children need to know that they can talk to caring adults in their lives about anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe and that they won’t get in trouble for what they say. As the parent of a teenager, I know these conversations are difficult and awkward, but our children’s safety, physical, and mental health depend on it.”

Assistant District Attorney Allyson Portney of Rollins’ Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit led the grand jury investigation resulting in today’s indictments. Catherine McGuane is the DA’s assigned victim witness advocate. Arraignment in the Magistrate’s Session of Suffolk Superior Court is expected at a later date.

Man Arrested for Punching People

A man from Parkway Mobile Home Park was arrested on March 21 for sucker punching a man at Dunkin’ Donuts, and then hitting a police officer in the nose about an hour later.

Around 2:41 p.m. on March 21, police were called to the Dunks on Bennington Street where they found a man who reported having been sucker punched by a stranger while in the shop. The assailant had run towards the Beachmont Train Station, and police recovered video. The victim didn’t want to pursue the matter, but police confirmed the man on the video had punched the victim.

About an hour later, the same officers observed the man acting strange in the grass near Target.

They began to engage him in a conversation, but while the talked, the suspect sucker punched the officer in the nose.

Brian Fitzpatrick, 51, of 418 Parkway, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Laying Rubber

Police arrived on the Lynn Marsh Road around 9:15 p.m. after being called by a tow truck driver and found a Melrose man with no tires left on his car.

The hapless driver’s car was totally disabled and had two flat tires (which had no rubber left on them), and damage to the car.

After an investigation, it was gleaned that the man had been driving while intoxicated.

Michael Cann, 33, of Melrose, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation and marked lanes violation.

You Don’t Live Here Kid!

One elderly man having a smoke helped police put the clamps on a Winthrop Avenue man who tried to run into his home while police were chasing him.

Around 7 p.m. on March 18, police were doing traffic enforcement when they discovered a car that had a revoked status. Officers put on their blue lights to stop the car. However, the driver immediately got out of the car, left it running and tried to run up the exterior of a house next on Pierce Avenue.

That’s where he encountered an elderly man who was smoking a cigarette.

“Where do you think you’re going?” he yelled at the man.

The officer asked the man where he was going, and the suspect said he lived there and he should stop being hassled.

“You don’t live here. What are you, nuts?” the elderly man retorted.

The man then tried to assert he lived at another house, and attempted to push by the officer. They began to tussle in the street, and soon the officer brought him under control.

The man ended up having no license.

Christian Argueta-Peraza, 22, of 62 Winthrop Ave., was charged with unlicensed operation, uninsured motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, number plate violation, and resisting arrest.