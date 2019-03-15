Obituaries 03-13-2019

Anthony J. ‘Killer’ Vinciarelli, Sr.

Revere Fire Department retiree

Anthony J. “Killer” Vinciarelli, Sr. of Revere passed away on March 6 at the age of 84.

Anthony was a loving family man, he was a 27-year veteran of the City of Revere fire department, a member of the National Guard and also worked in the shoe factory in Revere. He was loved by all, and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of Anita (Destefano), devoted father of Enrico Vinciarelli and his wife, Nelaine of Melrose, Anthony Vinciarelli Jr. and his wife, Denise of Lynn, and Stephan Vinciarelli of Revere and his late wife, Gina; dear brother of Henry Vinciarelli and the late Ubaldo Vinciarelli; cherished grandfather of Mia, Anthony, Traci, Ashley, Jessica, Kristina, Dante and Antonia and adored great-grandfather of Elena, Destiny, Jeselee, Amelia, Kameron, Billy, Bella and Ryan Vinciarelli. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Jude Foundation at www.stjude.org. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

Cheryl Cavallo

Wonderful mother who was adored by her children

Cheryl A. (Schiavone) Cavallo of Revere passed away on March 10 at the age of 59.

She was the mother of Christopher Berardi, Marissa Mazzarelli and her husband, Dino, Kasey Cavallo and their caring , Ralph Cavallo, all of Revere; cherished daughter of the late Joseph T. Schiavone and Annette (Voto).

Cheryl was a wonderful mother who was adored by all her family, her love will forever live on in her children’s hearts and the memories of her will be forever cherished, she will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

Alan Belinfante

Well known member of the Beach Sales family

Alan B. Belinfante passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 6 at the age of 73.

The son of the late Charles and Elsie (Colsia) Belinfante, Alan leaves behind his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Sandra (Freedman) Belinfante, his wife of 53 years. He was a devoted and dedicated father to his children: Lauren and her husband, David Schraeder and Alison and her husband, Jared Charney, a cherished grandfather, “Pop” to his pride and joy, Noah and Dahlia Schraeder and Emmet and Stella Charney; the loving brother of Catherine (Belinfante) Penn and her late husband, Richard Penn, brother in law to Howard Freedman and his wife, Joyce and an adored uncle to his nieces and nephews, Charles and his wife, Jamie Freedman and Nathaniel and his wife, Karrie Freedman, Marcy (Penn) Mucci and her husband, Brian and their son, Nicholas and the late Neil Penn.

Alan grew up in Revere and lived in Marblehead for his entire adult life. Hen was a family man who wanted to share life experiences with everyone around him. He loved boating, fishing with his grandchildren, attending their every performance, sports event and concert, travelling and always planning the next adventure.

Along with his wife, Sandra and brother, Howard Freedman, they together ran Beach Sales which now has third and fourth generation family members carrying on the tradition established by his late father in law Sumner Freedman.

A memorial service was held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, on Friday, March 8. The family received guests at the Belinfante home in Marblehad later that day and through the weekend.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or by visiting heart.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.

Gloria Mucci

Of Point of Pines, Revere

Gloria E. (Zito) Mucci of Point of Pines, Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on March 5.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Sr., devoted mother of John Mucci, Jr. and his wife, Rene, loving grandmother of John III, all of Revere; dear sister of the late Marie Arcieri, Camille DiFronzo, Ennes Leccese, Annette Addonizio and Marguerite Milano and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Ave., Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Dougie (Joseph D.) McGrath, Sr.

Loved by many, his children and grandchildren were his world and his light

Dougie (Joseph F.) McGrath, Sr. passed away on March 6 at the age of 67 after a brave but brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a loving husband and devoted father. His children and grandchildren were his world and his llight. He coached his son’s baseball team and never missed a baseball, softball or hockey games that his children played in. Watching those games and gatherings with family were the times he loved best.

He was a 1969 graduate of Winthrop High School where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He loved golf and Saturday golf outings with his friends.

He played semi-pro football in Everett and was honored to have been invited to try out for the Chicago Bears and he had a short stint with the team before getting hurt.

He loved and was loved by so many as shown by the hundreds of people who showed up for his fundraiser. The outpouring of love and support was a tremendous source of pride for him and his family.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Mosca), loving son of Ann (Nolan) and the late George McGrath, devoted father of Nikki McGrath and her mother, Lois McGrath of Revere, Kaitlyn Mahoney and her boyfriend, T.J. Castiello of Revere, Eddie Mahoney and his girlfriend, Marilin Berroa, Makayla McGrath and Dougie McGrath, all of Saugus; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Akovi and Amari; dear brother of Ann Cheney, Pattie McGrath, Mary Hogan and her husband, Dave and the late George McGrath and his surviving wife, Jane, all of Winthrop; caring son-in-law of Carol Mosca and her husband, the late Frank; brother in law of Frank Mosca and his wife, Maria and Michelle Napolitano and her husband, Nicholas. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Evelyn Tomeo

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1941

Evelyn C. Tomeo, age 96, of Wilmington passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 8 at Windsor Place in Wilmington.

Evelyn was born on Feb. 17, 1923 in Medford, the cherished daughter of the late Alfred R. and Angela (Cuneo) Tomeo. She was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1941.

Following graduation, Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for Moran Travel Agency for many years. She also worked for Waverly Heating Company.

Evelyn was a very caring and compassionate woman and her family was everything to her; she tenderly cared for her parents at home until their passing. Evelyn was an excellent cook who looked forward to preparing countless meals and treats for many family holidays. she was very talented; often making decorations by hand for many special holidays or events.

Evelyn and her sister, Eleanor were like “two peas in a pod” and were inseparable and equally as talented; they often made their own fashionable clothes and jewelry. The sisters spent several hours working on different projects and the finished projects were absolutely beautiful.

Evelyn will be fondly remembered as quite a lady; she loved her family and friends with all her heart and they will truly miss her.

Evelyn was the dear sister of Eleanor Tomeo of Wilmington, the late Louise M. (Tomeo) Gage and the late Vito A. Tomeo, loving aunt of Robert Gage and Jeanne Kane, both of Wilmington, Diane Scroggins, Thomas Tomeo, Steve Tomeo, all of California and the late Richard Gage. Evelyn is also survived by many great and great great-nieces and-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Interment was in St. Michael’s Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Boston, MA 02131. Memorial donations in Evelyn’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Anthony Mauras

20-Year U.S. Army veteran

Anthony Mauras of Tuscon Ariz., formerly of Revere, died on March 5 at age 52.

A 20-year army veteran, he was the beloved son of Augustine Mauras of Florida and Maria Testa of Revere, devoted husband of Donna (Burns) Mauras of Arizona, dear brother of Domenic Testa and his wife, Margaret of Revere, Jose Mauras and his wife, Dolores of Somerville, Pedro Mauras, and his wife, Evelyn of Waltham and the late Paul Mauras and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, March 15, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne MA at 1 p.m. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Frank Roselli

Master carpenter and craftsman

Frank A. Roselli, Sr., a 20-year resident of Plymouth and a former resident of East Boston, Charlestown, Sharon and Andover, passed away following a year long battle with metastatic lung disease at his Plymouth residence on Monday, March 4. His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere followed by entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Born at Winthrop Community Hospital, his family lived in his early years at the Eagle Hill Section of East Boston. Later, Frank moved with his family to Charlestown and then on to Sharon and Andover. For the past 20 years, he has lived in Plymouth with his beloved wife of 20 years, Deborah J. D’Agresta-Roselli.

Frank was educated within the Boston School System and attended Boston Trade School. Most of his working career was as a proud master carpenter and craftsman for Local #40 Carpenters Union and he often worked as a self-employed developer. Concurrently, he also worked often as a Tractor Trailer Driver for Local #25, especially in the food industry for Stop & Shop, Inc. and other food markets.

He served the U.S. Army during peacetime, from Sept. 17, 1956 through Sept. 16, 1959, as a SP4, E-4 (T). His hobbies were many and varied, i.e., fishing, boating, camping and he was most proud of his talents as an unofficial “Chef.” He enjoyed working around the house and spending time at home with his wife Debbie and his puppy, Misha.

The devoted father to Frank A. Roselli, Jr. and his wife, Virginia of North Attleboro and Tracey Roselli of Wareham, he was the cherished grandfather of Gregory Roselli and his wife, Morgan of Attleboro and Samantha A. Roselli of North Attleboro; the dear brother of Corinne Roselli of Melrose and the proud uncle to Anthony Pisani of Hull and Mandi Hogan of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his canine buddy, “Misha” and by many faithful cousins.

His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere followed by entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or by visiting: www.bidplymouth.org

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Virginia Forgione

Retiree of the former Cool Ray Inc. of Chelsea

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Thursday, March 14 in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. for Virginia M. (Russo) Forgione who passed after a brief illness on Sunday, March 10 at Care One at Essex Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing of Beverly.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester.

Mrs. Forgione was born in Winchester almost one hundred years ago on Sept. 22, 1919. And she was a packer for the former “Cool Ray Inc.” of Chelsea for over 30 years.

She spent most of her adult life in on Carroll St. in Chelsea before moving to the Victory Gardens of East Boston. Her joy was time with her family and a luncheon date or early supper date with family. Virginia also belonged to the Chelsea Senior Center, where she enjoyed many a social functions.

Her beloved late husband, George J. Forgione, Sr., passed on April 21, 1993; she was the cherished mother of George J. Forgione, Jr. and his wife, Janet of Boxford and Joan F. DeNapoli and her husband, Paul R. DeNapoli; the devoted grandmother to Kristina E. Forgione and her husband, Fahd Cynndy of Saudi Arabia and Korinne G. Bryant and her husband, Kyle Bryant of New Hampshire; the dear sister of the late Victor Russo and his late wife, Louise Russo and the late James Russo. She is also lovingly survived by four great-grandchildren, Faris, Tariq, Ziyad and Brody. A fifth eagerly anticipated great-grandchild is due in May. Several nieces and nephews also survive Virginia.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

John Talluto, Sr.

Of Lynn, formerly of Everett

John Talluto Sr. of Lynn, formerly of Everett, passed away on March 8 at the age of 67.

He was the beloved husband of Maddalena (Pagliaro), devoted father of Michele Arevalo and her husband, Alex of Malden, Gina Doucette and her husband, Michael and John Talluto Jr., all of Lynn, loving son of the late Salvatore Talluto and Michelina (Amico); cherished grandfather of Gabrielle, Joshua and Angelina Arevalo and Bryce Doucette and dear brother of Philip Talluto and his wife. Carmela of Everett, Salvatore Talluto and his wife, Enza of Revere, Michael Talluto and his wife, Theresa of Framingham, Josephine Pagliaro and her late husband, Salvatore of Everett, Virgina Nano of Malden and the late James Talluto and his surviving wife, Michele of Georgia. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

John was a great husband, father and grandfather, and he will be missed by all his family and friends.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception church in Everett at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Lust Garten Foundationwww.lustgarten.org. For guest book, please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.