ConCom Approves Work on the Strand Trail

The Revere Conservation Commission approved a notice of intent for repairs to the Revere section of the Northern Strand Community Trail in North Revere, past Harmon Park. The entire trail will run 10 miles from Everett to Nahant when completed.

Last Wednesday, Conservation Commissioner Joe LaValle was the only one to vote against it. He objected to the trail being paved, favoring a stone material. It was explained that the trail must be paved to meet ADA compliance.

City Planner Frank Stringi said the trail, made from old railroad right-of-ways, starts at the Mystic River in Everett then through Revere to Saugus and to Western Avenue in Lynn and onto Nahant Beach.

The trail has already been paved in Everett and Saugus.

Stringi said in 2012 the MBTA applied for an alternative use for the strip of land, the old rail bed, to use as a bike trail.

“Since then the rails and the railroad ties have been removed, the surface graded and gravel laid down,” Stringi explained. “The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has funding for the full design. It’s now ready for pavement.”

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is working on the full construction, including benches and historic signs in the Rumney Marsh area.

There will also be pedestrian and bicycle path improvements at several crossings, such as Salem Street and Lynn Street.

“This is a multi-purpose path,” said Andrea Kendall, an environmental consultant.

She said that the path will be compliant with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“At Salem Street there will be a plaza that will serve as a focal point for the community,” she said. “It’s also adjacent to Harmon Park where there could be a patio setting.”