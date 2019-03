By Douglas H. Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs Officer

It’s not infrequent for hospital corpsmen in varied career stages to share a common connection.

Such proved to be the case for Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dylan Stuart selected as Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) Junior Sailor of the Quarter.

Stuart was one of four sailors selected for the special recognition earned serving at NHB.

Stuart, a Revere High School graduate and Revere, Massachusetts, native, is the Leading Petty Officer of NHB’s Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy department.

For Stuart, with six years in the Navy, NHB is his second assignment after an initial tour at Branch Health Clinic in Iwakuni, Japan.

The most rewarding aspect of his career has been interacting and helping others he has worked for and worked with during his assigned duties.

“The relationships formed with my peers throughout the years has been the most gratifying, and saying goodbye to those people that I’ve grown close to and having to form new relationships has been the most difficult,” Stuart said.

Stuart’s duty in the Far East has provided him his favorite memory as part of Navy Medicine.

“As a lead emergency medical technician instructor at Iwakuni, I was seeing the students I taught put their knowledge to good use and work together to take care of our sailors, Marines and their families,” Stuart said.

Although Stuart is transitioning in several years back to Revere to work for the fire department, he plans to continue to do all he can to assist others with their goals.

“There are two other third class petty officers in my department, ” Stuart said. “My goal before I separate, is to help them both advance in rate.”

The common connection amongst the four goes well beyond being recognized as Sailor of the Quarter. Each observes the Hospital Corps pledge to hold the care of those sick and injured to be a sacred trust, as well as dedicate heart, mind, strength to their work, and do all within their power to carry themselves as an example of all this is honorable and good throughout their Navy career.

“Congratulations on your selection and thanks for your hard work, dedication and sustained superior performance,” said Capt. Jeffrey Bitterman, NHB commanding officer. “Our sailors, Marines and their families depend on you. You deliver readiness and safe high quality healthcare on a daily basis. Keep up the great work.”

