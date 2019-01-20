Spinazzola Announces Foundation Trust Grants Available for Revere Non-profit Groups

Joseph Spinazzola, trustee of The Foundation Trust, said that Revere-based non-profit organizations are eligible for grants from the private operating foundation.

Organizations providing services or programming in the city are also eligible for the awards.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo provided the introductory remarks for Spinazzola’s thorough presentation at Monday’s Council’s meeting.

“Mr. Spinazzola is the executive director of the Foundation Trust and they are a charitable organization 501C3 that helps other 501C3s throughout Massachusetts,” said Rizzo. “I had the chance to meet Mr. Spinazzola and as a result of our conversations, he has decided that Revere would be one of the communities from whom they would accept applications.”

Rizzo noted that the grants range in the “tens of thousands of dollars, so this is a real exciting opportunity for our community and I just want to thank Mr. Spinazzola for our conversations and selecting Revere.”

Spinazzola told the Council that The Foundation Trust was a philanthropic organization that was founded in 2016 by Mr. Dante Dieso, a longtime resident of Revere who passed away in the summer of 2017. The Dieso and Spinazzola families each go back four generations in Revere.

“The goal of the Foundation Trust is to support small-to-medium-size non-profits that are working to elevate marginalized and disadvantaged individuals in communities,” Spinazzola explained.

He said the primary social service tracts involved with the grants are: overcoming trauma and adversity (by supporting programming in areas such as domestic violence, violence prevention, mental health and treatment services); working with youth and communities at-risk; and restoring dignity and quality of care to adults with chronic impairments (mental illness, dementia, and long-term physical impairments).

Spinazzola credited Rizzo foe for being instrumental in the Foundation Trust’s decision to include Revere in the grants process.

“In our conversations with Councillor-at-Large Rizzo, it really became apparent the diversity of the communities being served by Revere and the extent of need that Revere was as, or more worthy, than any other community to be selected,” said Spinazzola.

Councillor Ira Novoselsky stated that the Revere Historical Society/Rumney Marsh Burial Grounds might consider submitting an application for a grant.

Councillors Patrick Keefe said he was pleased to see a charitable organization stepping forward to help Revere groups.

“Any time that we can get charitable organizations in our city that can help some of our non-profits, it’s always a great thing,” said Keefe, who also serves as president of the Revere Pop Warner organization.

Spinazzola said the grant cycle has begun and letters of inquiry are due by Feb. 15, 2019. (For more information, please visit the website: www.FoundationTrust.org).