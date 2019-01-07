Obituaries 01-02-2019

Mario DiBacco, Jr.

Musician and GE retiree

Mario R. DiBacco, Jr. of Winthrop, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, at Mass General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was 77 years old.

Born in Boston, the son of the late Mario R. and Filomena (Tecce) DiBacco, Sr., he attended schools in Boston, graduated from East Boston High School and also attended Lowell State College.

Mario was employed as a machinist at the General Electric in Lynn for many years until he retired in 1996. He lived in East Boston and Revere until moving to Winthrop five years ago. Mario was a musician who loved playing the accordion, playing with several bands in the local area.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda L. Sarras of Wheeling, W. VA, his companion, Jeanne McDonough of Winthrop and her two children, Michelle Perrin of Las Vegas, and Scott McDonough of East Boston.

Funeral services will be held at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop, today, Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. Visitation prior to the funeral starting noon. Burial will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park.

–

Joseph Casaletto

Retired MIT groundsman

Joseph Casaletto of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston, died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 26 just four days after losing his beloved wife, Marie (Pistone) Casaletto. He was 84 years old.

A retired groundsman at MIT and a US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, he was the devoted father of Gerry Casaletto and his wife, Denise of North Andover and Joseph Casaletto and his wife, Marci of Middleton; dear brother of Rita Amadeo and the late Dorothy Beddia and is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Nicholas Casaletto and his wife, Jessica, Gerry Casaletto and his longtime girlfriend, Melissa and Marisa Zelfond and her husband, Phil. He also leaves his adored great grandchild, Myla, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Joe and Marie were held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, Dec. 31. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Marie Casaletto

Retired MGH social worker

Marie (Pistone) Casaletto of Chelsea died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 22 at the age of 82.

A retired social worker at Massachusetts General Hospital, she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Casaletto who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26; devoted mother of Gerry Casaletto and his wife, Denise of North Andover, and Joseph Casaletto and his wife, Marci of Middleton; dear sister of Gladys Yutkin and her husband, Freddie, Carol Barone and the late Paul Pistone; cherished daughter of the late Catino and Sophie Pistone. She also leaves her beloved grandsons: Nicholas Casaletto and his wife, Jessica and Gerry and his longtime girlfriend, Melissa and her granddaughter, Marisa Zelfond and her husband, Phil. She was the adored great grandmother of Myla and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Joe and Marie were held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, Dec. 31. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Phyllis D. Tanen

Of Revere

Phyllis D. Tanen, age 89 of Revere, entered into rest December 22, 2018. A retired Revere School Teacher of 41 years at the Liberty and Garfield Schools teaching first grade. Ms. Tanen, was also on the Board of Directors at Temple B’Nai Israel, Office Manager at Camp Terya-Brookline NH and a member of the Revere Senior Center.

Dear sister of the late Arlene C. LeVine and Herbert Tanenbaum. Loving aunt of Adele Tanenbaum, Paul Tanenbaum, Larry Tanenbaum, Susan Bates and the late Arnold G. LeVine, also survived by her cousin Sheila Green and many great nieces and nephews.

Contributions may go to the Revere Retired Teachers Group c/o Evelyn Morris, 23 Fairfield St., Revere, MA 02151.

–

Mary Alba

Lived life to the fullest

Mary (Ambrosino) Alba of Revere died on Dec. 25 at the age of 100.

Mary was a devout Catholic who adored her family and friends. She was a true example of what it meant living life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by all.

The beloved wife of the late John Alba she was the adored mother of Eileen Hope Millman and her husband, Fredric and Genevieve Faith Fiorente and her husband, Alan, all of Danvers and Christine Charity Mahoney and her husband, Stephen of Winthrop; loving daughter of the late Alphonso and Genevieve Ambrosino; dear sister of Frederick and his wife, Margaret, Alphonse and his wife, Mora, Violet Finamore and her late husband, Leo, Gilda Hagstrom and her husband, Donald, and the late Louis , Anthony and Phillip Ambrosino; cherished grandmother of Erica Neu and her husband, Peter, Mary McKinnon and her husband, Matt, Genevieve Anne Fiorente, Daniel Mahoney and his wife, Megan, Kelley Lowe and her husband, Joseph, and Gavin and Shannon Mahoney and adored great grandmother of Adriana and Michael Neu, Mia McKinnon and Scarlett Rose Lowe.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s name to the Saint Jude foundation 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners hospital 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Cheryl Ferragamo

Active and dedicated mother will be remembered for her bright smile and incredibly warm personality

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, for Cheryl A. (LeClair) Ferragamo who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27 at her Revere home surrounded by her loving children, family and loved ones, who have battled valiantly by her side for the past nine months after she was diagnosed with cancer. She was 53 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Cheryl was born and raised in Revere. She was educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1983.

She began a career in banking as a teller at Shirley Credit Union in Revere where she worked for approximately 10 years. She left her position in the bank to raise her children. Cheryl was a very active and dedicated mother. She was an activist for the PTA at the Paul Revere School and was also a CCD instructor at St. Anthony’s Church for 10 years. Cheryl returned to the workforce when her children were older and took a position at Eastern Bank in Swampscott, rising to the position of Senior Teller. Cheryl spent 14 years at this branch until she was forced to stop working due to her declining health.

Cheryl was an amazing person to many people who knew her and will be remembered for her bright smile and incredibly warm personality.

The loving mother of Courtney M. Ferragamo and her fiancé, Christopher M. Mastropietro and Michael A. Ferragamo, Jr. and his fiancé, Jessica Vazza, all of Revere, she was the cherished daughter of Carl E. LeClair, Sr. and Virginia M. (Fay) LeClair of Revere, adored Nanny to Calia M. Mastropietro; dear sister of Carl E. LeClair, Jr. and his fiancé, Denise A. Killoren of Stoneham, Rosanne E. Frongillo and her husband, Vincent of Saugus, Marie V. Fronduto of Lynn, April J. DeLuca and her partner, Christine MacInally of Revere, Derek A. LeClair of Revere and Carla S. Woodward of Maine; devoted companion of Revere Police Sergeant Christopher Giannino, Jr. of Revere, dear surrogate sister and best friend to Christine M. Ferrairo of Lynn. She is also lovingly survived by her former husband Michael A. Ferragamo, Sr. of Revere and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Ruth (Noffle) Armstrong

Active in many clubs and organizations, past president, secretary and treasurer of Friendly Gardens

Ruth (Noftle) Armstrong of Revere entered eternal rest on Christmas evening, Dec. 25 at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.

Born in Revere, the daughter of the late John and Mary A. (Butt) Noftle, Ruth attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1950.

Throughout her career, Ruth worked for various department stores as a retail sales clerk. A faithful woman, Ruth was a late member of the Glendale U.M.C. of Everett and was also a member of the former Rebekah Lodge in Revere. She was actively involved in the Women’s Club and the Forget Me Nots Club at the Mt. Bellingham Church, formerly in Chelsea and the past President, Secretary and Treasurer at her former residence at the Friendly Gardens Co-Operative Apt. in Revere.

Ruth was pre-deceased by her husband Jack C. Armstrong in 1981 and the devoted mother of Richard Armstrong and his friend, Cheryl of Peabody, John R. Armstrong and his significant other, Laurie Albee of Beverly and the late Steven Armstrong and the sister of the late John Noftle. She is also lovingly survived by four grandchildren: Julianne, Cayli, Janine and Hannah and two great granddaughters, Sophia and Ava.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Glendale United Methodist Church, 392 Ferry St., Everett on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.

Prior to retiring, she worked as an accounting clerk at the Broadway National Bank in Chelsea. Her two great granddaughters, Sofia and Ava. and, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike Street, Suite 302, North Andover, MA 01845 or on-line at www.compassus.com.

–

Adelaide Dello Russo

Loving and caring woman who cherished her family and always made everyone lagh

Adelaide (Attenasio) Dello Russo of Revere died on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the age of 96.

Adelaide was a loving caring women who cherished her family. She always made everyone laugh and kept everyone in good spirits. She lived a beautiful life of 96 years and will be missed by all.

She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Dello Russo, devoted mother of Gerald Dello Russo and his wife, Terri – Ann of Saugus, Barbara Hartman and her husband, Ralph of Revere and Annette Hudson and her husband, Thomas of Revere; devoted daughter of the late Pasquale and Etta Attenasio; dear sister of Arthur Mellace, the late Vincent Attenasio, Louis Attenasio, Anthony Mellace, John Mellace, Angie Alessi and Angela Kiss and cherished grandmother of six, great grandmother of eight and great great grandmother of one. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adelaide’s name to the Saint Jude foundation 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.