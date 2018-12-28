Police Briefs 12-26-2018

ARREST Report

MONDAY, DEC. 17

Mark V. Leto, 56, of 208 Winthrop Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and wanton destruction of property over $1200. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

Daniel Joseph McCarthy, 28, of Wilmington, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and on charges of disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, making a threat to commit a crime, and resisting arrest.

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

Hue Nhu Tran, 23, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.