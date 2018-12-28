News Briefs

REBUILDING COSTA PARK THOUGH REPUBLIC SERVICES’ CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The newly established Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced The Neighborhood Developers and The City of Revere as recipients of its first-ever company-wide charitable giving program called National Neighborhood Promise™.

“Costa Park is a central hub for residents of the Shirley Ave. neighborhood, and it is therefore critical for it to be in a great condition,” said Rafael Mares, Executive Director at The Neighborhood Developers.

The work, that includes replacing park benches and other infrastructure, and installing landscaping and pubic art, is made possible by a $100,000 National Neighborhood Promise Grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. Republic Services is a Revere-based company with two hundred employees working out of the company’s Revere facility picking up recycling and trash generated by many regional residential and commercial customers, including the residential properties of The Neighborhood Developers that are home to more than 1,100 children and adults in Chelsea and Revere.

Republic Services is one of the nation’s largest recycling and waste disposal services with 14 million customers and 35,000 employees. Company spokesman, Kurt Lavery, commented on the company’s desire to give back to Revere through the National Neighborhood Promise program: “Our team is out in neighborhoods on the ground everyday. It is our job to make communities look good. It is our pleasure to support improvements to Costa Park, through corporate volunteerism and philanthropy.”

“For the first time, our more than 35,000 employees across the country are coming together on a national level to focus our charitable giving efforts more strategically, making significant and lasting impacts on the neighborhoods that need it most,” said President and CEO Don Slager. “We’re excited about this important step in Republic Services’ growth and look forward to making an even bigger difference in the communities we serve.”

The City has been pushing for renewed investment in parks. In 2011 and 2012, with the support of The Neighborhood Developers and KaBOOM, residents installed new playground equipment in Costa Park during two colorful and rewarding build days. Years later, the site needs a refresh. With the rebuild to occur in mid 2019, The Neighborhood Developers will soon bring neighbors together to plan for the build day. When the day comes, many will roll up their sleeves and set to work to improve and repair the park. TND will continue to sponsor year round programming based out of the park.

All of these activities were identified through a community planning process–The Shirley Avenue Community Action Plan that has guided, city, resident, The Neighborhood Developers and other investments in the neighborhood. If you would like to get involved, contact Kyla Alterman: [email protected]