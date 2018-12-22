Obituaries 12-19-2018

Larry Marino

Family meant everything to him

Larry Marino of Revere died on Dec. 16.

The beloved husband of 20 years to Theresa (Recupero) Marino, he was the loving son of Lawrence Marino of Winthrop and the late Ann (Screti); devoted father of Domenic and Grace Marino of Revere and Dante and Vincent Marino of New Hampshire; dear brother of Diane Ford and her husband, Richard of East Boston, Anthony Marino and his wife, Diane of Winthrop and John and his wife, Lisa of Revere; adoring son in law to Teresa Recupero of Revere and caring brother in law of Diane Pepe and Joe of Revere and Luigi Ferrara and his late wife, Sandra of Saugus. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Gus and Jack are lost without their dad. Larry’s family meant everything to him and he relished the time they spent together. He had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up a room.

Larry spent his free time on his Harley or with the Revere Street Boys. He is forever indebted to Darlene Fusco with whom he shares a special bond. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera

Will be with her sister in heaven

Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera of Revere was called to be with her sister in heaven on Dec. 12.

The loving daughter of Rosibel Rivera and Edgar Mejia of Revere, she was the adoring granddaughter of Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes and Maria A. Quijada Melgar, and Maria M. Guardado and Tomas Rivera Miranda; beloved sister of the late Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our hearts ache knowing that we will not get to see your beautiful smile anymore. We love and miss you and we will never be the same without you.

A visitation was held at the Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 65 London St., in East Boston followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment will take place in El Salvador at a later date. Mejia-Rivera, Natasha Nicole de Revere fue llamada a estar con su hermana en el cielo el 12 de diciembre de 2018. Amada hija de Rosibel Rivera y Edgar Mejia de Revere. Adorable nieta de Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes y Maria A. Quijada Melgar, y Maria M. Guardado y Tomas Rivera Miranda. Amada hermana de la difunta Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera. También sobrevivieron muchas tías, tíos y primos amorosos. Nuestros corazones duelen al saber que no volveremos a ver tu hermosa sonrisa. Te amamos y extrañamos y nunca seremos iguales sin ti. Una visita se llevará a cabo en la parroquia Santisimo Redentor, 65 London St. en East Boston, de 5 a 7 p.m., seguida de una misa fúnebre a las 7 p.m.. Los familiares y amigos están invitados. El entierro tendrá lugar en El Salvador en una fecha posterior.

–

Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera

Taken too soon

Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera of Revere was called to heaven to be with the lord on Dec. 9.

The loving daughter of Rosibel Rivera and Edgar Mijia of Revere, she was the cherished granddaughter of Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes and Maria A. Quijada Melgar and Maria M. Guardado and Tomas Rivera Miranda and the dear sister of the late Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our Adriana was taken from us too soon. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. We love and miss you and we will never be the same without you.

A visitation was held at the Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 65 London St. in East Boston on Monday, Dec. 17 followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment will take place in El Salvador at a later date.

Mejia-Rivera, Adriana Michel de Revere fue llamada al cielo para estar con El Señor el 9 de diciembre del 2018. Amada hija de Rosibel Rivera y Edgar Mejia de Revere. Querida nieta de Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes y Maria A. Quijada Melgar, y Maria M. Guardado y Tomas Rivera Miranda. Querida hermana de la difunta Natasha Nicole Mejía-Rivera. También sobrevivieron muchas tías, tíos y primos amorosos. Nuestra Adriana nos fue arrebatada a nosotros pronto. Ella siempre tendrá un lugar especial en nuestros corazones. Te amamos y extrañamos y nunca seremos iguales sin ti. El lunes 17 de diciembre de 2018, de 5 a 7 p.m., se llevará a cabo una visita a la parroquia Santisimo Redentor, 65 London St, en East Boston, seguida de una misa fúnebre a las 7 p.m.. Los familiares y amigos están invitados. El entierro tendrá lugar en El Salvador en una fecha posterior.

–

Stephen Durant Pletcher

Deeply loved for his inspiring credo ‘nothing is impossible’

Stephen Durant Pletcher of Manchester-by-the-Sea, died unexpectedly on Nov. 29. He was 74 years old.

He was loved deeply for his inspiring “nothing is impossible” credo.

The son of the late Dr. Donald E. Pletcher and Aletha (BonDurant) of Midland, Michigan, he is survived by his soulmate and deepest love of nearly 50 years, Janet (Crivello) Pletcher; son Brian T. and his wife, Kellian of Somerville; sisters Rebecca Dixon Bates and her husband, Paul of Coarsegold, Calif., and Kathleen Pletcher and her husband, Jay Coogan of Cranston, R.I. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Crivello Kobus and her husband, Anton of Manchester-by-the Sea, Vincent Crivello and his wife, Marie of Revere and his dear nieces and nephews.

Steve was a graduate of Middlebury College with a B.A. in Economics and received his MBA from St. Thomas College in St. Paul, Minn.. He had a distinguished career in the hotel/hospitality industry that included asset management for world-renowned hotels such as Washington Duke Inn, Pebble Beach Resort, The Mayflower Hotel, and the Americana Hotel. He was particularly proud of his time at The Plaza Hotel where he directed the complete restoration of this classic NYC hotel to its former grandeur, the impact of which is still visible today.

With a phenomenal ability to master technical complexity, he directed more than 20 major hotel acquisitions and conversions. He had a gift of befriending everyone from senior level executives to housekeepers, forming life-long friendships along the way. As founder and president of INNCO, he grew a small hotel purchasing and project management company, doubling and redoubling profitability to create a company of nearly 75 employees. Prior to his retirement, he was founder and president of Pletcher Hotel Consulting.

The water always called to Steve: from skin diving to swim team and waterskiing on the lakes of Minnesota, Memphis, and Arizona to white water rafting adventures in the Grand Canyon. He loved sailing, especially a day of good winds with enough perilous moments to provide stories for years afterwards. He and Janet spent summers charting courses up the coast of Maine on Mirage. He would set out to explore in the dinghy, be the one to dive under the boat in icy waters to untangle lobster traps and fix the irreparable.

He loved to travel, enjoying visits to the Far East, river cruises in France and Holland, exploring Italy from Sicily to the northern lakes, and traversing the glaciers of Iceland. The pride of his life was his son Brian, and he delighted in his many achievements and varied interests .

With a deep love for music and a fine bass voice, Steve was a member of the St. Mary Star of the Sea choir in Beverly and spearheaded a major fundraising effort for a splendid organ console. He led Cantemus Chamber Chorus as board president where he was viewed as a galvanizing force and the heartbeat of the organization. He delighted in bringing the power and beauty of music to a widening circle of the community.

Steve continued to be active on many fronts in his retirement, including as trustee of the Summer Hill Homeowners Association where he and Janet reside. His commitment and efforts were untiring, focused, and thorough.

Steve thrived on helping people and gave so generously of his abilities. He orchestrated family and friends for elaborate Easter egg hunts, ski trips, and climbing expeditions. Nothing held him back. He left this world the way he lived in it – full throttle, embracing life, and adventure. Husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, and colleague, Steve was loved deeply for his inspiring “nothing is impossible” credo. He was always in the corner of the people he loved, encouraging them to reach beyond their limits.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St., Beverly, on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. A luncheon will be held at the Hawthorne Hotel, Salem, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea/Music Ministry or to the Cuvilly Arts & Earth Center, 10 Jeffreys Neck, Ipswich, MA 01938. (http://www.cuvilly.org/about). Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

–

Suzanne Johnson

Worked at Malden Stop & Shop

Suzanne E. (Sebring) Johnson died at the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Medford on Friday, Dec. 14. She was 61 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, Suzanne was the daughter Lesley (Gordon) Sebring of Revere and the late Robert C. Sebring. She had worked as a deli clerk for the Stop & Shop in Malden and loved everything to do with the Royal Family.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Johnson is survived by her three children, Kristin L. Johnson of Medford, Andrew Johnson of Revere and Robert Johnson of Medford and her sister, Kathleen Wetherald of Revere.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, today, Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzanne’s name may be made to the American Stroke Association at www.strokeassociation.org. For directions and condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Joanne Cicatelli

Former proprietor and operator of Discoveries Plus II in Boston’s Back Bay

Joanne M. (McCormack) Cicatelli of Revere, passed away at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 13, following a long illness.

Born and raised in Cambridge, Joanne was a 1956 graduate of Cambridge Girls’ High School. She continued on with her vision of becoming a hairstylist and was a graduate of Boston Hairdressing Academy. In 1967, Joanne opened “Discoveries Plus II” in Boston’s Back Bay. She ran and operated the facility until retiring in 2009.

Joanne’s work ethic and her wonderfully large personality drew many people to her “Shoppe.” Not only were people, properly coiffured, they were considered extended family to her and her staff.

She leaves her beloved husband of 57 years, Louis J. “Lingo” Cicatelli. She is the devoted mother of George W. “Billy” Harrison and his wife, Nina (Sciliano) of Revere and the late “Bobby Love”; the cherished grandmother of Brianna Harrison and her partner, Joshua of Cleveland, Ohio, George W. Harrison of Revere, Dr. Louis Cicatelli and Christina Cicatelli of Topsfield and the late Joseph W. Harrison; the dear sister of the late John J. “Lucky” McCormack and his late wife, Dolores C. (Beck) McCormack, Thomas V., Robert F. and Joseph J. McCormack. She is also lovingly survived by Lawrence” Larry” Cicatelli and his life-time partner, Michael Dorangrichia of Wisconsin and Louis J. Cicatelli Jr. and his wife, Jean of Topsfield. She was the proud aunt to Carolyn L. McElroy and her husband, Kenneth C. of Shirley, formerly of Cambridge and is alsos survived by several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also devotedly survived by her great-grandchildren: Joseph A., Rosalyn E., Malachi, Quill, Lincoln, Louis and Christina.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere.

Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

William ‘Billy’ Grayson, Sr.

March 1, 1956 — December 11, 2018

William “Billy” Grayson, Sr, of Winthrop, formerly of Chelsea, passed away unexpectedly in his Winthrop home on Dec. 11. He was 62 years old.

Billy worked for most of his life as a master plumber, most recently at Revere Housing Authority. He enjoyed fishing, rooting for the Red Sox and morning coffee with his buddies.

Billy will be fondly remembered as a devoted family member and a giving friend.

He was the husband of Andrea Grayson of Revere, devoted father of Maura Grayson of Revere and William Grayson, Jr of Andover; the loving son of the late Virginia M. (Garrity) Grayson, formerly of Salem, and the late Bernard T. Grayson, Sr.; dear brother of Dorothy Grayson and her husband, William Papa, of Salem, the late Virginia Grayson, formerly of Chelsea, Bernie Grayson, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Tewksbury and John Grayson and his wife, Lori of Reading. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Billy’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons. Chelsea.

For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com.

–

James Furlong

Retired Boston Police Officer

James E. Furlong, a 40-year resident of Revere, formerly of Charlestown, entered into eternal life on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Roslindale. He was 97 years old.

James was born in Boston on Oct. 11, 1921, a son of the late Thomas Furlong and Bridget (Fortune) Furlong. He grew up in Charlestown where he was educated at St. Francis De Sales Parochial School and graduated from Charlestown High School. He entered the U.S. Navy on Dec. 18, 1941 and served his country with honor and courage during World War II. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 3, 1947, with the rank of Storekeeper First Class.

James joined the Boston Police Department in 1949 and was assigned to several different areas throughout the city. He retired in 1987, following 38 years of dedicated service to the City of Boston.

He was a member and Past President of The Old Charleston Schoolboys Association, Bunker Hill Council #62 Knights of Columbus, Revere V.F.W. Post and Revere Elks. He was very active in City of Revere civic organizations for many years and also enjoyed playing golf and cards.

James was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. (McFadden) Furlong, the devoted father of Donna Burke and her late husband, Thomas, David Furlong and his wife, Barbara, Debra Furlong and her husband, Joseph Rock, Denise Furlong and her husband, Dana Levy, Doreen Rizzo and her husband, Dave and the late Diane Furlong; the loving grampy to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and the beloved brother of the late Ann Keenan, Walter Furlong, Lester Furlong, Thomas Furlong, Marion Furlong, Nicholas Furlong, Agnes O’Neil and William Furlong. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by The Carr Funeral Home, Charlestown. In lieu of flowers, kindly make memorial donations in James’ name to The Boston Police Foundation %bostonpolicefoundation.org.

–

Jerry ‘The Barber’ Ruggiero

Of Danvers, formerly of Revere

Jerry “The Barber” Ruggiero of Danvers, formerly of Revere, died on Dec. 17 at the age of 85.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

The beloved husband of 33 years to Rosemarie Ruggiero (Ferrante), he was the devoted father of Bernadette Ruggiero and Anthony Ruggiero, both of New Hampshire, Frank F. Castagno Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Belmont, Carla Salvitti and her husband, Thomas of Saugus and Laurie Granito and her husband, Samuel of Danvers; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Kristina, Alisa, Olivia, Samantha, Sammy, and Frankie; dear brother of Carmen Ruggiero and his wife, Connie of Methuen, Joseph Yebba of Florida, and the late Mary Tufo, Mary Festa, Phillip Yebba, Anna Yebba, Fred Yabba, Tony Yebba, Lena Ray, Michael Yebba, Nicholas Yebba and Jenny Sirois. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 500 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com