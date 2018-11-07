Revere 2018 Election Results

Revere voters joined voters throughout Massachusetts in supporting Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election.

Baker and Polito team received 8,596 votes in Revere to handily defeat Jay Gonzalez and Quentin Palfrey, who received 4,867 votes.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo had endorsed Baker and Polito in their bid for re-election.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was elected to a second term, received 8,407 votes in Revere while Geoff Diehl received 4,821 votes.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark was re-elected to the Fifth Congressional District seat. Clark received 9,034 votes in Revere while John Hugo received 3,842 votes.

Rachael S. Rollins was elected as Suffolk County District Attorney. In Revere, Rollins received 8,243 votes while Michael Maloney received 3,794 votes.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, and State Sen. Joseph Boncore were re-elected to their positions without opposition.

Revere’s turnout in the election was 49 percent, with 14,028 voters casting ballots.

Following are the results:

