News Briefs

Collaboration addresses food acceess

Over the past several years Revere on the Move (ROTM), a collaboration between the City of Revere’s Healthy Community Initiatives Department (HCI) and the MGH Revere CARES Coalition, has operated and assisted with several programs that address food access issues in the city. This year, ROTM continued to expand the reach of Revere’s community gardens and the farmers’ market diversity of vendors and customers. ROTM also volunteers with the Revere food pantry by providing assistance with registering clients, bagging and distributing bags. Volunteers for the food pantry, located at the First Congregational Church at 230 Beach St., are needed on Wednesday’s from 5:30-8:30 p.m., especially those who speak Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, and more.

ROTM opened Revere’s first community garden in the summer of 2012 with 15 plots. Today, there are over 30 plots at this first community garden, as well as a second community garden with 15 plots that opened in June 2017. These plots are utilized not only by residents, but also special needs classes at Revere High School and local non-profits, helping increase access to fresh food for many in the city.

This year, the Revere Farmers’ Market returned to the American Legion Lawn for its fourth season under the purview of the city. The market highlights a free weekly fitness class, a free summer meals program for city youth, and multiple vendors including two local farms and small local food producers. One of the things that makes the Revere Farmers’ Market so special is that the market is staffed and managed by Revere youth that are part of the Youth Health Leadership Council.

In September, the Revere Farmers’ Market, along with the Massachusetts Food Systems Collaborative, hosted Speaker Robert DeLeo for his support and leadership to secure Healthy Incentive Program, HIP, funding in Massachusetts. We are strong supporters of HIP at the Revere Farmers’ Market, as the program has greatly helped our customers access local and healthy product, that otherwise may have been too costly. In addition to HIP, like in previous seasons, we have implemented a dollar-for-dollar match program for WIC recipients and Seniors who receive Federal Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. We have also included veterans, as this is another population that needs increased access to fresh produce. HIP has allowed a consisted match for SNAP users while allowing us to allocate more funds for WIC, Seniors and Veterans.

Over the next year ROTM will continue its focus on food access for Revere residents. Join us in making Revere a healthier place to eat, live, and play by contacting us at [email protected] or by phone at 781-286-8172.

DeLeo hosts office hours

Speaker of the House of Representatives Robert DeLeo will be hosting office hours next week at the following times and locations:

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Winthrop Senior Center, 35 Harvard St., Winthrop

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Revere Public Library, 179 Beach Street, Revere

11:00 a.m. to noon

FUNDRAISER FOR FIRE VICTIMS

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Revere state delegation will be holding a fundraiser on Nov. 8 dedicated to helping Revere neighbors impacted by the fire on 10 Franklin Ave. The event will take place at the Comfort Inn, 85 American Legion Highway, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The day of the fundraiser also marks the deadline to donate, as officials anticipate to distribute the funds shortly after the event. If able, checks can be written out to the City of Revere Mayor’s Fire Relief Gift Account.

Any support is greatly appreciated.

TransDel and Gate Residential Now Leasing Apartments at New One Beachmont Community in Revere

TransDel and Gate Residential Properties announced that it is now pre-leasing apartments at One Beachmont, a new luxury lifestyle community that is located steps from the beach and only 300 yards from the MBTA Blue Line in Revere

One Beachmont is a boutique, mid-rise residential community that features 195 units, including studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. It is located just a short walk from Revere Beach and is only twelve minutes to downtown Boston via the MBTA’s Beachmont stop on the Blue Line.

“We’re excited to begin leasing at One Beachmont, the newest and most exciting residential community in Revere that is located near the beach, just minutes from downtown Boston,” said Damian Szary, a principal at Gate Residential. “One Beachmont features luxury living without the luxury prices and its top-of-the-line amenities – including a pool, cabana and onsite, professionally managed doggie daycare – are crucial to attracting young professionals and other prospective residents.”

One Beachmont is designed by Sheskey Architects and Duffy Design Group and takes advantage of its close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean with a variety of outdoor amenities, including a large pool with a cabana and lounging area, active lawn and grilling stations, and outdoor fitness stations. It also features oversized windows and an all season, and a top floor deck with beautiful water views.

Other amenities include an onsite training and fitness center, a fully equipped co-working space with a coffee bar, indoor lounge and refreshment station, clubroom with a bar, onsite doggie daycare and dog wash, bike wash and workshop and secured bike storage.

Beyond the extensive community amenities, in-unit features at One Beachmont include wide-plank engineered wood flooring, walk-in closets, custom textured kitchen cabinets, herringbone tiled kitchen backsplash, quartz countertops in a concrete finish, dimmable kitchen and living room ceiling lights, oversized windows, in-unit washer and dryers and stainless-steel appliances.

“Revere is a historic city that is home to America’s first public beach, eclectic restaurants and it is located in close proximity to downtown Boston,” added Szary. “We look forward to connecting with potential residents and the community to showcase the unique amenities at One Beachmont and to highlight all that Revere has to offer.”

As part of the pre-leasing process, Gate Residential is opening a marketing center and prospective residents can also tour a model unit to experience the unique amenities at One Beachmont starting on Oct. 11. One Beachmont is a $60 million project that is a joint venture between Gate Residential and The TransDel Corp.

Located steps from the beach and 300 yards from MBTA Blue Line, One Beachmont is a $60 million residential community that features 195 units, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. One Beachmont allows residents to experience luxury lifestyle living with outstanding amenities near the beach and just minutes to downtown Boston. For more information, please visithttps://www.onebeachmont.com/.