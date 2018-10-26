Revere Licensing Commission Extends New Year’s Eve Hours

The Licensing Commission has voted to extend the closing hours on New Year’s Eve for bars.

At its meeting last Wednesday it was agreed to allow openings until 3 a.m. This means “last call” will be at 1:30 a.m., all alcohol must be gone by 2 a.m. Last of any entertainment is 2:30 a.m. and all patrons are to be off the premises by 3 a.m.

Only Commissioner Linda Guinasso and Chairman Robert Selevitch were present. Commissioner John LaCroix was absent.

In other business, the commission approved seven one-day malt/wine, common victualler, and entertainment licenses, to be exercised at the Boston Harley Davidson, for six separate occasions. Event manager Heather Vieira said that they plan to hold a pet adoption day, a Caribbean night, an outdoor tent event, a sit with Santa event, an ugly sweater party and a holiday shopping event. Vieira said they have $1 beer with a limit of two per person.

Guinasso said she did not want to encourage beer drinking at an event geared towards children. Selevitch agreed and the one-day license for the Santa visit event was denied. The other requests were granted.

The issue of Brothers Autobody came up and the commission agreed to continue the matter until the November meeting. Attorney James Cipoletta, who represents the shop, asked for the matter to be deferred until a two-day bench trial in Chelsea District Court is adjudicated.

All agreed to meet again on Dec. 19 and a reminder was given that the issues relative to the license have to be cleared up before it can be renewed.