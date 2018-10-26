Councillors Honor Three Businesses for Contributions to Franklin Ave Victims

The Revere City Council honored three Revere businesses for their generous contributions to residents in the aftermath of the Sept. 16 fire at 10 Franklin Ave., Revere.

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo presented Certificates of Commendation to Saber Abougalala and ShimaaAbougalala of The Good Diner, Ahmad Karageh of Safy Market, and Daniel Sargent and Frank Carolan of Kelly’s Roast Beef “in grateful appreciation of your extremely generous food donation for approximately 100 displaced residents due to a five-alarm apartment building fire that occurred on Sept. 16, 2018.”

The three businesses provided food to the many residents at the American Red Cross shelter that was set up at Revere High School.

“These people of our community stood up and they were there to help everybody,” said Rotondo. “This is the heart of our community and they truly reflect who we are as a community.”

Dan Doherty, vice president and director of operations at Kelly’s, was also present at the ceremony.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, who assisted fire victims at the Red Cross shelter at Revere High School, said the presentation of the citations was being made “to reinforce our feeling toward them and give a thank you to them. We really, really appreciate it. On behalf of all the people involved, thank you.”