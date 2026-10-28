Revere council honors former Mayor Tom Ambrosino

The Revere City Council honored former Mayor Thomas Ambrosino with a certificate of commendation at its meeting Monday night.

Ambrosino recently retired after nearly four decades of public service. He went on to be the city manager in Chelsea and then the administrator of the trial court in Massachusetts after serving 12 years as Revere’s mayor.

“Tom’s commitment to Revere began long before he was elected to office,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya. “A proud graduate of Revere High School, he went on to earn degrees from Boston University and Harvard Law School before returning to serve this community that helped shape him. Over the course of 22 years, Tom served Revere in several important leadership roles.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya congratulate former Mayor Tom Ambrosino on his retirement from public service.

Those roles included six years on the school committee, four years as a city councillor-at-large, and 12 years as mayor.

“In each position, he led with intelligence, integrity, and with a deep understanding of municipal government,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “His steady, thoughtful leadership helped modernize Revere, strengthen our city, and place us on a path towards continuous progress.”

Guarino-Sawaya also praised Ambrosino for his time as Chelsea’s city manager and for leading the Massachusetts Trial Court as its administrator.

“Although his career took him across the Commonwealth, Tom never lost his special connection to Revere,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “His record represents nearly 44 years of distinguished public service, and his influence can still be seen today.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto also praised Ambrosino for his service to Revere and for his friendship.

“He’s a terrific public servant and a wonderful human being.” said Zambuto.

Ambrosino, in turn, thanked the councillors for their kind words and their recognition.

“I really did love being a leader in this community, and I really enjoyed working with the council, despite the fact that we didn’t always see eye to eye,” said Ambrosino. “I enjoyed our spirited interactions, and despite what people saw on TV with us fighting back and forth, I don’t think with any exceptions, I got along personally with just about every single councillor that was up here. When the cameras were off, we were good colleagues and often good friends, with Tony being just one example.”

The Revere City Council honored Tom Ambrosino on his retirement following 37 years of exemplary public service to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the cities of Revere and Chelsea. Ambrosino served 22 years in Revere as a School Committee member, City Councillor, and Mayor (12 years). Pictured at the certificate presentation ceremony are (from left) Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, Councillor-at-Large Bob Haas III, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Mayor Patrick Keefe, award recipient Tom Ambrosino, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley, Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio, and Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.