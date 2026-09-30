RHS Sports Roundup 9-30-26

RHS boys soccer

wins two more to extend stReak to six

The Revere High boys soccer team extended its winning streak to six in a row with a 5-3 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett last Tuesday and a 5-1 triumph over non-league opponent Watertown last Friday.

In the match at Everett, the Patriots raced to a 5-2 lead at the intermission and cruised the rest of the way. Francisco Navarrete scored a hat trick and Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez scored a brace (two goals) to power the Patriot offense.

“We continued our theme from Haverhill (a 7-1 win) of starting out with a strong half,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “We are starting to get in a little rhythm now of jumping out on teams in the first half and essentially submitting them with goals.

“We were up 5-2 at half time,” Rodriguez continued. “We gave up some silly goals that we worked on fixing the next day. We allowed a goal in the last 15 minutes when I threw the bench in completely. But overall, it was a dominant performance, even while missing a couple of people who picked up some knocks from the Haverhill game.

“We’re really trying to put together an 80-minute game where we keep a clean sheet, especially now that we seem to have our forward line in a groove,” Rodriguez added.

The Patriots continued their current theme of starting out strong in the first half, moving out to a 3-1 advantage at the intermission, and then adding two more goals in the second half.

“I was overall content with our performance,” said Rodriguez. “Once again we had a very dominant display of possession and the finishing is becoming clinical. The one negative was that we played the last 15 minutes with 10 men because one of our players earned a red card after a scuffle. It being one of my captains makes it more disappointing because he made an emotionally-selfish choice.

“But in terms of gameplay, I was very content,”Rodriguez continued. “We even scored our fifth goal with 10 players.The goal-scoring sequence began with our goalkeeper outletting a pass, which then led to five more passes as we moved the ball down the field to a forward, who tucked it in the Watertown net. The impressive part was doing that with 10 men vs. 11.”

Navarette and Agudelo Alvarez both scored braces and Imran Sarhrani added a solo goal.

Rodriguez and his crew, who now are 6-1 overall and are 3-0 in the GBL, were scheduled to face GBL rival Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday) and will host non-league opponent Boston Latin Academy Saturday evening at 5:00 that will be highlighted by Senior Night festivities.

They will trek to GBL foe Medford next Tuesday.

RHS field hockey

team earns 2-2 tie

The Revere High field hockey team battled to a 2-2 tie with Greater Lowell last Monday. Siobhan Zierten and Nicole Miranda scored the goals for the Patriots.

“Every girl really worked and played really hard,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia. “We have a lot of new players and young players this year and they picked it up pretty quickly.”

In a subsequent contest with Essex Tech last Tuesday, Revere came up short by a score of 5-1. Captain Kyle Lanes scored the Patriot goal.

Correia and her crew were scheduled to host Peabody yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to Ursuline Academy next Tuesday.

RHS girls cross

country tops Chelsea

The Revere High girls cross country team posted its first victory of the season with a 20-43 win over Chelsea last Wednesday on the course at Belle Isle.

“It was a windy day out at Belle Isle, but despite that, four girls came away with personal-best race paces,” says RHS coach Katie Sinnott. “All four are brand-new to cross country and will likely continue to see improvements throughout the entire season. Personal bests were earned by sophomores Jaelyn Torres, Afomiya Wondemagegnhu, Dakota Hernandez, and Thy Vu.”

The Lady Patriots were led by senior Emma DeCrosta who finished second overall with a time of 23:43.

“The team looks to continue improving,” said Sinnott, whose squad will host Lynn Classical at Belle Isle today (Wednesday) and Lynn English next Wednesday.

Team results:

Revere 20, Chelsea 43

Individual results:

Emma DeCrosta – 2nd overall – 23:43

Jaelyn Torres – 3rd overall – 30:05

Tram Vu – 4th overall – 32:30

Afomiya Wondemagegnhu – 5th overall – 32:48

Kayla Men – 6th overall – 36:19

Dakota Hernandez – 7th overall – 39:46

Thy Vu – 8th overall – 42:42

RHS boys cross

country team is

running faster

Although the Revere High boys cross country team came up on the short end of a 25-35 decision to Chelsea last Wednesday, coach Mike Flynn was pleased with his squad’s effort.

“The boys ran really well,” said Flynn. “You can see their improvement. Every runner improved their time greatly from last week at Belle Isle, even though the conditions were slower with the wind.”

The Patriot duo of Kosta Stamatopoulos and Diogo Yogi finished 1-2, with Kosta coming across the line in 17:14 and Diogo right behind in 17:15.

Luke Imperato finished in 9th with a time of 20:01. Emanuel Taylor ran what Flynn termed “an excellent race” and finished in 11th place with a time of 21:28. Wei Chen finished in 12th with a time of 21:46 to round out the Patriots’ top five runners.

Javier Rosa finished 13th in 22:05; Nicholas Rosa came across the line in 15th with a clocking of 23:15; Noah Shanley finished 17th with a time of 24:28; and Max Brown finished in 19th place in 27:20.

“I am very proud because every runner improved their times significantly from last week on the home course,” added Flynn, whose Patriots host Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and Lynn English next Wednesday.

Girls volleyball

tops two opponents

The Revere High girls volleyball team earned two victories last week. Last Monday, the Lady Patriots edged Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Lynn English, 3-2. Haley Peralta led the Revere attack with 11 kills and teammate Sarah Lechheb struck eight kills. Caleigh Joyce served eight aces and set 12 assists. Anna Doucette delivered six aces, provided 13 assists, and made five kills.

In a 3-0 shutout of non-league opponent Swampscott, Saray Mosquera Orozco served five aces and made seven digs. Sofia Guzman tallied 12 kills, with Peralta and Lechneb both contributing seven kills. Doucette had 20 assists and served three aces.

Sandwiched between the two wins was a 3-2 loss at GBL rival Malden last Wednesday. Peralta was the leader in kills with 11. Lechheb contributed seven kills and Sofia Guzman added four kills.

Peralta accounted for 29 kills during the week and leads the team with 57 for the season. Lechheb was next with 22 kills for the week and also ranks second on the team with 52 kills this season. Guzman delivered 18 kills for the week and has tallied 48 for the year.

Coach Emiie Clemons and her crew, who stand at 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the GBL, are scheduled to host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett today (Wednesday) and non-league opponent Essex Tech on Friday. They will travel to GBL opponents Lynn Classical next Monday and Chelsea next Wednesday.

RHS girls soccer

defeats Classical,

improve to 3-1-1

The Revere High girls soccer team earned a 4-2 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical on a rainy Manning Field this past Monday.

Coach Ariana Rivera and her crew dropped a 3-0 decision to GBL foe Everett last Tuesday. Their match with non-league opponent Whittier this past Saturday was rained out.

The Lady Patriots, who stand at 3-1-1 overall (2-1-1 in the GBL), will trek to Everett today (Wednesday) and to non-league opponent Winthrop on Friday. They will return home to host GBL adversary Medford next Tuesday.