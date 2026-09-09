Many farmers’ markets are still open

If you’re someone who thinks that September brings an end to the fresh, local, healthy ingredients you’ve been purchasing at a local farmers’ market, you are wrong. While some markets run for a short time, many others continue into November. Halley Stillman from Still Life Farm and Stillman’s Farm recently told us why this is a great time of year for regular visits to area farmers’ markets. She said, “This is the best time of year to shop. You have all the stuff from the summer, and we are going into all the best stuff of the fall. The seasons will converge in this month.” (Below you’ll find a list of the markets that remain open.) Longer Seasons and More Crop Diversity Today’s farmers’ markets have expanded beyond produce. You can purchase local seafood, meat, bakery products, flowers, eggs, grown and foraged mushrooms, and prepared food. Every year we notice new offerings at the markets we attend. Once okra was a rare sight; now we have had it much longer. A wide variety of berries keep farm stands filled with healthy options for snacking and cooking. Some family farms have expanded their scope with each generation. For example, today you’ll find Stillman’s Farm offering items from the original farmstead, plus Halley and Curtis Stillman’s Still Life Farm fruit and berries, and Kate’s Stillman Quality Meats. Greenhouses and hoophouses have allowed regional farmers to extend their growing seasons, offering earlier and later crops that once had very short seasons. What About Prices? Recent produce recalls and distrust of the government’s ability to ensure food safety have expanded the market for our farmers. We’ve noticed longer lines and people surprised by the offerings at local markets. And when we suggest that people concerned about these issues shop at farmers’ markets, they complain about the prices. Yes, food is expensive! It’s expensive at the supermarket and when dining out. However, food waste is even more expensive. The food you purchase at a farmers’ market is fresher, will last longer, has more nutrition, and you can usually buy exactly the amount you need. Farmers face higher prices for all the elements that go into growing the food you want. These farmers drive large trucks long distances from their rural farms to city markets. They face higher fuel and energy costs to run farm equipment and heat greenhouses. Farms are labor-intensive, and with many potential workers prevented from entering or forced to leave this country, they must pay workers a competitive wage. Additional workers are needed to staff farmers’ markets, and they pay fees for market space. The list goes on and on: seeds, equipment, taxes, interest payments on loans and mortgages, equipment purchase and repair, water, insurance, and all the other costs any business requires. We’re fortunate they are willing to keep providing the safety of a local food source and deliver it to markets near our homes. Here’s that list of markets. (Exact locations, dates, times, and other details are available at www.massfarmersmarkets.org.) Open into late September: Assembly Row, Kendall Square, Revere Beach and Winthrop. Open into late October: Boston Fish Pier, Charlestown, Chelsea, Mission Hill, South End Greater Neighborhood, SOWA, and Union Square. Open into Thanksgiving Week: Central Square – Cambridge, Copley Square, and Davis Square Do you have a question or topic for Fresh & Local? Email [email protected] with your suggestion.