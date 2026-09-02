Revere residents remember loved ones at Overdose Memorial

Families and friends gathered, not to focus on the circumstances of their loved ones’ passing, but in celebration of their lives and spirit during the Revere Overdose Memorial on August 31 at Edward Leach Park, when neighbors recognized the names of their siblings, partners, and friends aloud in an interactive healing experience.

“Every person represented here was far more than the way they died,” welcomed CarrieAnn Salemme, Substance Use and Homelessness Program Manager & Social Worker/Clinician, Substance Use Disorder and Homelessness Initiatives (SUDHI), City of Revere. “They were someone’s child, parent, brother, friend, someone’s love, someone who made people laugh, who had hopes, a favorite song, and a favorite meal, and a story that deserves to be told.”

Salemme emphasized that individuals struggling with substance abuse are no less deserving of compassion, dignity, and love. She reminded the community that isolation and silence do not save lives, connection does.

Families and friends gathering to honor their loved ones during a candlelight ceremony

“Addiction doesn’t erase someone’s humanity. Substance use disorder doesn’t erase someone’s worth. An overdose doesn’t erase a lifetime of memories, relationships, accomplishments, laughter, love, and connection,” asserted Salemme. “Remember there is no shame in their name – there is love in their name.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe publicly challenged the stigma associated with substance use and overdose by proclaiming August 31, 2026 as Overdose Awareness Day in the City of Revere. He reported 10 fatal substance use-related deaths in Revere this past year, a 57% reduction since 2024; and vowed that the city will listen to neighbors’ calls, and provide resources to support families that are struggling.

Revere Police Captain Malone greeting Mayor Patrick Keefe, with city councilors, Jim Mercurio and Tony Zambuto

“When you come to City Hall we will embrace you. We care about you,” stated Keefe. “Even one fatal overdose is too many. We have a lot more work to do, but we have opportunities to celebrate. Tonight’s about remembrance.”

Keynote speaker, Caprise Palumbo, shared her story about the devastating loss of her brother, Salvy, in January of this year, due to overdose, and how she channeled her grief into purpose by creating FACT, Family Informed Care Act.

“When we gather for an overdose memorial it’s easy for people to think about how someone died. Tonight, I want us to remember how they lived,” said Palumbo, whose grief presents itself as an empty chair at a family gathering, or an unanswered phone call. “My brother wasn’t a statistic. He was the uncle who could make kids laugh. He was the brother who would drop everything to help someone. He was the son my mother loved with every part of her heart.”

Palumbo founded her initiative to advocate for stronger family-informed care when a loved one is experiencing a series mental health or substance use crisis, because she could not accept another family having to fight as hard as hers did. FACT ensures that medical doctors, clinicians, treatment providers, and judges listen to families’ concerns.

“FACT is about strong discharge practices, better communication, and making sure families are not dismissed when they are trying to warn that someone they love is in danger,” explained Palumbo. “I can’t change what happened to my brother, but I can use his story to fight for families like ours. Recovery is possible, and compassion saves lives. Hope is powerful, even when the road is hard.”