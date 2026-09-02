Planning and Community Development department provides project updates

Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development recently provided an update on several new and ongoing projects in the city.

The city has begun a Squire Road Master Plan, evaluating the current conditions, strengths, and weaknesses of Squire Road, and planning for future improvements that will make it a better corridor for residents, businesses, and visitors, according to city officials

As it begins the process of evaluating Squire Road’s current conditions, the city will host a number of walking tours of the area. The first will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5-7 p.m., and will be focused on "Getting around on Squire Road". Officials said more details on the plan will be shared soon.

The city is also advancing Phase 2 of its City Hall HVAC modernization project with support from Green Communities funding, continuing what officials said is a strategic investment in sustainability, energy efficiency, and municipal building decarbonization.

?Phase 2 will install a high-efficiency Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system in the Council Chambers and a multi-zone heat pump system serving second-floor offices and the Revere TV room. Together, the upgrades are expected to provide reliable year-round heating and cooling while helping the city reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and move toward a cleaner, more resilient municipal building portfolio. In addition to HVAC upgrades, the project includes weatherization improvements such as air sealing and insulation upgrades to strengthen City Hall's building envelope and reduce heat loss.

City planning officials also introduced a new temporary public art installation at Flaherty Square, funded through the NEFA Making It Public grant and inspired by the participatory budgeting process in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood.

Community members will have the opportunity to create tiles that will be incorporated into the artwork. Information on how to participate will be available online during the first week of September, with a link to follow in the coming weeks.