City to undertake enforcement of kratom ban starting Sept. 1

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, August 27, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were Chairperson Dr. Drew Bunker and fellow board members Kathleen Savage and Viviana Catano.

Lauren Buck, the Director of Public Health, presented the communicable disease monthly report. She said that flu and COVID cases have remained low throughout the summer. There were three reported cases of Lyme Disease, though Buck noted. “This most definitely is an undercount as Lyme Disease and tick season are at their peak right now.”

Buck said there was one reported case of vibrio, which is a bacterial infection related to the ingestion of shellfish. She also told the board of the many food recalls for a wide range of products that have been occurring throughout the country.

Buck informed the board that kratom has been scheduled by the state as a Level 1 drug effective August 28. However, the Revere Board of Health also previously had ordered in June that all kratom products in the city must be removed from store shelves as of August 31. She said the city will be conducting spot checks for compliance with both the state ban and the city ordinance starting September 1.

The board concluded the brief (eight minutes) meeting by approving two temporary licenses for a body art pop-up event on September 12 at 249 Broadway after Buck informed the members that the applicants had met the requirements per the city ordinance.