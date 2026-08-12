Massport to begin Phase 2 of runway safety work at Boston Logan

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) will begin the second phase of critical runway safety improvements at Boston Logan later this month, with work expected to be completed before Thanksgiving. This phase continues the installation of the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) at the end of Runway 27, building on work completed last fall. The project is an important investment in maintaining and enhancing the safety of Boston Logan's airfield. To accommodate construction, Runway 9-27 will be closed, with only very limited availability, for 75 days starting August 31.

The runway closure is necessary to complete the project. During this period, Boston Logan will have reduced runway capacity. As a result, several surrounding communities will see an uptick in flight activity due to increased use of other runways. Travelers also may experience delays, particularly during periods of inclement weather, air traffic constraints, or other operational disruptions. Massport has coordinated the construction schedule closely with its airline partners and the FAA.

Residents of nearby communities may hear construction activity, including pile driving, during portions of the project. All construction work will take place during approved daytime hours. As part of the project, a deck supporting the EMAS will be constructed partially over the water. This work does not extend the length of the runway.

EMAS is a critical safety feature at Boston Logan and other airports where space beyond the runway is limited due to nearby water or changes in terrain. The system is made of lightweight, crushable materials designed to safely stop an aircraft that overruns the runway. Given Boston Logan's unique geography, EMAS plays an especially important role in maintaining airfield safety. This technology is used at airports around the world and has successfully prevented numerous serious incidents. Boston Logan currently has two other EMAS installations in service, one at the end of Runway 22R and another at the end of Runway 33L. Worcester Regional Airport also has an EMAS at each end of Runway 11-29.

Going Above and Beyond. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. For more information, please visit massport.com.