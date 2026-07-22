Kelly Announces Retirement as Superintendent

By Adam Swift

After nearly a dozen years leading the district and three decades in the Revere school system, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly has announced her intention to retire next July.

In a letter to the school committee, Kelly said she intends to retire on July 6 of next year. She stated that giving nearly a year’s notice will give the committee ample time to thoughtfully plan for the transition and identify the best person to next lead the Revere Public Schools.

“Serving the Revere community has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my professional life,” Kelly stated. “By the time of my retirement, I will have dedicated 32 years to the Revere Public Schools; 12 years as superintendent. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work alongside exceptional educators, staff, students, families, city leaders, and School Committee members who share an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality education for every child.”

Kelly began her career in the Revere Public Schools in 1995 as a mathematics teacher at the high school. While in the classroom, she also served as President of the Revere Teachers Association and Lead Teacher of the Mathematics Department. Prior to being named Superintendent, Kelly served in several other administrative positions including Dean of Students at Revere High School; District Director of Mathematics; District Director of Math, Science, and Technology; and Assistant Superintendent.

“Dr. Kelly has been the cornerstone of Revere’s educational success over the last decade, and will leave very big shoes to fill,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe, who also serves as the chair of the school committee. “I am confident that over the next year we will determine her successor, and expect Dr. Kelly to help support the eventual transition, as I know she wants to leave Revere in capable and competent hands. We have a lot of work ahead and look forward to supporting Dr. Kelly finishing out her legacy in Revere.

“It’s too early to touch base on the personal accolades but, in short, she is irreplaceable in many ways, however as we know, change is constant.”

Kelly said she is proud of the district and school committee’s many accomplishments, especially getting the construction of the new Revere High School underway.

“However, I am even more proud of the relationships we have built and the positive impact our collective efforts have had on generations of Revere students,” Kelly stated. “The progress our district has made over the past three decades is the result of dedicated teamwork, thoughtful leadership, and a shared vision for excellence. I am confident that Revere Public Schools is well positioned for continued success, and I know the next Superintendent will inherit a district filled with talented professionals and a community that deeply values public education.”

In her letter to the school committee, Kelly thanked every member she has worked with for the trust, support, and partnership that they have extended to her throughout her tenure.

“I remain fully committed to leading the district over the coming year, ensuring a smooth and successful leadership transition,” Kelly stated. “I look forward to working closely with the School Committee throughout this process and to finishing my career with the same dedication and enthusiasm that has guided me for the past three decades.”