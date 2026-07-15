City council honors Polcari, Randall

The city council honored two residents at its Monday night meeting for their contributions to Revere.

Ward 5 Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion to award a certificate of appreciation to John (“Jack”) Polcari in recognition of his tireless dedication, volunteer service, and commitment to the Gibson Park Community Garden.

“John has been a steady, behind the scenes force in making the project successful,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “From the beginning, he helped prepare the garden space and ensured the essential work was done to get it up and running properly.”

Polcari also helped get the garden plots ready to help residents have their own growing spaces.

“In addition, John made sure the water system was properly set up and functioning, an essential piece of infrastructure that helps keep the entire garden operating,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “What stands out most is his reliability and commitment to the garden. When John takes on a task, it gets done, and the entire community benefits from this effort.”

Ward 1 Councilor Jim Mercurio introduced the order to award a certificate of commendation to Danni Hope Randall, Revere High School Class of 2026, in recognition of her outstanding academic achievements, exemplary leadership, dedication to community service, and remarkable accomplishments as a student-athlete.

“You are an inspiration to all the young girls out there that want to excel in sports and they look up to a person like you and see that you do well academically and excel on and off the field,” said Mercurio.

Mercurio read a list of Randall’s academic and athletic accomplishments, including being a member of the National Honor Society, maintaining a GPA ranking in the top 6 percent of the graduating class.

Athletically, Randall was the captain of the softball team, earning Greater Boston League all-star honors three times and establishing a new Revere High School record with 606 career strikeouts. Randall was also a GBL all star twice in track and helped set the school record in the sprint medley relay, and was a GBL all star in field hockey.

“Her accomplishments have earned her numerous scholarships and the opportunity to attend Assumption University on a full scholarship,” said Mercurio.