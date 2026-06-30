News Briefs

USA World Cup celebration tomorrow night at Dryft/Fine Line, Waterfront Square

The City of Revere, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., and Fine Line and Dryft invite Revere residents and fans to a “USA World Cup Celebration” on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:00 PM. The USA faces Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Round of 32 matchup, and Dryft and Fine Line will be showing the match on their outdoor and indoor screens.

The event will also feature patriotic décor along Waterfront Square, and a promotional raffle benefitting the City of Revere Scholarship Committee, supporting Revere youth pursuing higher education. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event to win New England Revolution tickets, Boston Legacy FC tickets, and an authentic FIFA World Cup mini-ball.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite USA team gear or patriotic outfits as we celebrate the team’s run on the week of the USA’s 250th birthday celebration.

“We encourage Revere residents to come out and cheer the USA on together as a community, while also supporting Revere students through the City scholarship fund,” said Mayor Keefe. “The World Cup spirit is strong in Revere and we look forward to celebrating together.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited. For more information about upcoming “Field of Play” World Cup events, visit @nextstoprevere on Instagram or linktr.ee/revfieldofplay.

USS Constitution to Get Underway in Honor of Independence Day, America’s 250th Birthday

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This underway honors Independence Day, commemorating the American Revolution and the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776, as well as the Freedom 250 celebrations taking place across the nation.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s shipyard, where the ship was built and launched Oct. 21, 1797.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On July 4th, the ship will be closed to the public in the morning and will reopen for tours at approximately 3 p.m. following her return to port.

All guests age 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally issued photo identification card or passport to board the ship.

MBTA Prepares for Fourth of July Celebration with Free Rides After 8:30 pm

The MBTA has announced that fares will again be free this year on bus, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail, and the RIDE on Saturday, July 4, 2026, after 8:30 PM.

With this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as the signature July 4 event of the “MA250” initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the greater Boston region is expecting to welcome hundreds of thousands of attendees for one of the country’s largest Independence Day celebrations. To accommodate the anticipated increase in ridership, the MBTA is encouraging travelers to plan their commute in advance and reminding riders of its holiday service schedules. The MBTA’s July 3 (observed holiday) and July 4 service schedules are available at MBTA.com/holidays.

“The MBTA is excited and ready to welcome visitors from around the Commonwealth and the country as we celebrate the birth of our nation here in Boston where the beginning of the American Revolution took shape. Whether you’re attending parties, barbeques, or other celebrations, leave the driving to us and take the T,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With other big events in the region taking place this summer like the World Cup and Sail Boston, the MBTA continues to prove that bold investments and careful planning make public transportation a vital and essential part of economic vitality of our region. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, our Legislative partners, local and municipal leaders, and the work of our dedicated workforce for their preparations during special events like these. We’re proud to provide extra service this Fourth of July to help the public celebrate safely this summer.”

July 3 (Observed Holiday) Service Information

• Subway: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday holiday schedule.

• Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a Saturday holiday schedule.

• The RIDE: All RIDE services will operate a Saturday schedule.

• Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

• Ferry: All ferry routes will operate regular weekday service.

• The?Charlie Service Center will be closed on July 3.?

July 4 Service

Information

• Subway: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday schedule with increased service from 3 PM through the end of service.

• Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a modified Sunday schedule with extended evening service.

• Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

Passengers should note that the majority of the last trains of the evening will leave North Station and South Station at their advertised times between 11:30 PM and midnight. If fireworks are delayed, trains will leave up to 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks.

Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA’s special $10 Holiday Weekend Pass for unlimited travel all three days of the long weekend.

Passengers should note that bikes are not allowed on board after 8:30 PM.

The RIDE: All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule.

Ferry:

• Harbor Loop ferries will have no service.

• Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston ferries will operate a Saturday/Sunday schedule.

• East Boston, Charlestown, and Lynn ferries will operate a weekend schedule.

• Winthrop and Quincy ferries will operate on a weekend schedule on the combined Winthrop/Quincy route.