World Cup fever strikes Revere

As the FIFA World Cup brings global attention to the region, the City of Revere is experiencing an unprecedented summer surge. Last Friday’s World Cup Festival on Shirley Ave marked another successful installment in the the city’s “Field of Play” tourism initiative. Local restaurants and businesses are seeing huge spikes in foot traffic, with some establishments reporting sales increases of up to 60% since the World Cup kicked began.

From the bustling corridors of Shirley Avenue to the oceanfront views of Revere Beach, locals and international tourists alike have flocked to the city to share in the camaraderie of the World Cup.

According to Mayor Patrick M. Keefe, Jr., the economic ripple effect is being felt across the city’s entire hospitality sector. While Revere Beach mainstays like Fine Line and Dryft saw exceptional weekend growth, the benefits extend well into the city’s neighborhoods.

“I have touched base with a few restaurants including Lupita, Murray’s, and Volare, and they all have experienced larger audiences staying to watch the game and patronize their business,” said Mayor Keefe. “Of course, Waterfront Square specifically felt the heavy presence of the Tartan Army and reported 50-65% sales lifts in the first full week of games.”

The city kicked off its “Field of Play” programming earlier this month with a massive watch party at The Yard @ Beachmont Square. With international fanbases – including a passionate showing of Morocco supporters – descending on the city, Revere leaned on past experiences to ensure public safety and crowd management.

“We actually used the footprint of our last Fall Fest to plan for Field of Play, and it’s been a great roadmap on how to host these large-scale events,” Keefe explained, crediting the city’s public safety teams and the Field of Play coalition led by Taylor Catalano. “It takes a lot of hands and time, but each one gets better and better, and we always take time to regroup after to catalog successes and opportunities to tweak for the next event.”

While Revere is competing directly with downtown Boston for international tourism dollars, Keefe believes the city offers an unparalleled experience for World Cup travelers.

“Revere has always been a competitor, but my pitch is geography. You’re within earshot of a beautiful crescent beach that alone is a unique draw,” Keefe said. “Next is accessibility. We have very convenient and reliable modes of transportation access. And lastly is our food and culture; we have it all in just four square miles. No matter what you’re craving, it’s here. Boston is a world-class city, but Revere is number one in my heart.”

Beyond the staggering economic numbers, the cultural impact on the community has been profound. Revere, known for its diversity, has embraced the tournament as a unifying celebration. “Our community is extremely passionate about soccer – we are competitive too, if you hadn’t noticed,” Keefe added. “But the overwhelming feedback has been gratitude toward what we are doing to support their love of the game, and our ability to provide a safe space to enjoy it as one community.”

The city has managed to pull off this grand-scale activation relying largely on local ingenuity and corporate sponsorships, rather than heavy outside resources. As the tournament marches toward its July 19 final, Keefe hopes the “Field of Play” legacy outlasts the summer.

“It’s another feather in our cap,” Keefe said. “We are giving everyone an opportunity to see Revere again for the first time. So far it’s been a wildly successful operation, and we look forward to a summer of fun here in our beautiful beach community.”

Remaining Field of Play Events:

• Field of Play Youth Soccer Bonanza

Wednesday, June 24 | 3 PM – 9 PM

Harry Della Russo Stadium

• 2026 World Cup Festival and Colombia Rally

(Celebrating Revere’s status as the second-largest Colombian population in the state)

Saturday, June 27 | 3 PM – 10:30 PM

Suffolk Downs (Panama vs. England, Colombia vs. Portugal)

• 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Festival

Thursday, July 9 – Saturday, July 11 (Matchups TBD)

Suffolk Downs

• 2026 World Cup Semifinal and Ciclovia

Tuesday, July 14 & Wednesday, July 15 | 3 PM – 6 PM

Shirley Avenue Municipal Lot

• FINAL FESTIVAL Sunday, July 19 | Location TBD