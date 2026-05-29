EVENT UPDATE: 10th Annual Revere Beach Kite Festival Postponed

Due to anticipated weather conditions, the Revere Beach Partnership has postponed the 10th Annual Kite Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30th, 2026. The event is currently postponed until further notice.
The Revere Beach Partnership appreciates the understanding of the community and looks forward to celebrating with families, kite flyers, and vendors soon.
Stay Updated:
- Additional details and a rescheduled date will be posted at www.reverebeachpartnership.com.
- Updates will also be shared across our social media channels.