Business is up and rolling at Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Popular restaurant reopens under new ownership

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, a popular restaurant located at 339 Squire Road, has reopened to the delight of its longtime and loyal customers.

Amalia Korum, co-owner of the restaurant with her partner, Dee Dee Edmondson-Korum, said that when a decision was made to close the Revere location after 34 years, she “decided to do everything in my power to purchase it.”

Amalia Korum stands outside the Uno Pizzeria & Grill restaurant that she co-owns with her partner, Dee Dee Edmondson-Korum.

Korum, who had been the general manager for Uno restaurants in Boston and Revere for 10 years, said the response from customers has been excellent since its March 6 relaunch following a five-week closure.

“We’re super excited to be open with a brand-new look, with state-of-the-art media and renovations of the entire place,” said Korum.

Korum thanked Mayor Patrick Keefe, Reps. Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, and the Revere Licensing Commission for their support in helping the restaurant’s reopening in Revere.

“Everyone has been super in helping us, and we feel so blessed to be part of this community,” said Korum.

Giannino, who lives nearby in Ward 6, congratulated the owners on their new venture.

“Uno Pizzeria & Grill has long been a staple in our community,” said Giannino. “It’s a place where families gather, where we support our athletes and local teams through fundraisers, and where memories are made. We’re thrilled to see it back serving the community it’s been a part of for so many years.”