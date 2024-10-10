Julia Cervantes Appointed Veterans’ Agent

The city council unanimously approved the appointment of Julia Cervantes as Revere’s new veterans’ agent at its meeting Monday night. Cervantes’ three-year appointment to the position will run through September of 2027. “Julia has been an asset to the Veterans’ Service Department since 2022,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Julia cares deeply about the veterans of the City of Revere and has proven her preparedness for this role.” Cervantes has been the interim veterans’ service officer for the city since August of 2022. She has also worked as a criminal defense private investigator for over a decade and has a B.A. degree in holistic psychology and counseling from Lesley University. “I’m happy to be here and appreciate this opportunity,” Cervantes told the council. Council President Anthony Cogliandro praised the work Cervantes has done with the city’s Veteran Food Pantry. “Promise me one thing, that you won’t get rid of the food bank,” said Cogliandro, who has volunteered at the pantry for over four years. Cervantes promised she would keep it running. Councillor-at-Large and former veterans’ service director Marc Silvestri praised Cervantes and said she will do a great job in the role.