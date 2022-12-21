Local Leaders Laud Ambrosino’s Service in City Government

Community leaders in Revere and Chelsea lauded Tom Ambrosino for his outstanding service in city government and offered their congratulations to him on his appointment as Massachusetts Trial Court Administrator.

Ambrosino will be stepping down as Chelsea City Manager on Jan. 13 after serving seven-and-a-half years in the top administrative position in Chelsea.

Following are local officials’ comments:

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo

“I am proud to see Tom Ambrosino move onto this new chapter in his career. “Tom has left a lasting legacy in the City of Revere which was moved into Chelsea, and now he has the opportunity to make an even larger imprint with this new role. Congratulation to Tom on a job well done.”

Councillor-at-Large and Former Mayor Dan Rizzo

“Tom is extremely well qualified for this position. He’s been an administrator in the Mass. court system before, and he’s familiar with its operations, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job. He should certainly be proud of the work he did in Chelsea. Being a city manager or a chief executive officer in any community is not an easy job, especially when you’re talking about urban gateway cities, they have their own unique sets of challenges. And Tom rose to them, both in Revere and Chelsea, and I wish him well in his new position.”

Revere Councilor-at- Large Anthony Zambuto

“I congratulate Tom on his new position and wish him the best. I’m very happy for Tom. He’s a first-class, honest, decent, hard-working individual who is eminently qualified for this job. Everywhere he goes, he makes a difference. He made a difference in Revere. He made a difference in Chelsea. And he’ll make a difference as the administrator of the Massachusetts Trial Court.”

State Rep. Jessica Giannino

“I wish Tom all the best in his future endeavors as chief administrator of the Mass Trial Courts. I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Tom as he led both the city of Revere and Chelsea with integrity and perseverance, and I know he will continue to do the same in his new role.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco

“I applaud the decision of the Supreme Judicial Court to hire Tom Ambrosino as the next Trial Court Administrator,” said Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop). “Tom is a respected leader and administrator, with unquestioned integrity, who will be a driving force for the important reform work of the Massachusetts Trial Court. The Court’s gain is certainly Chelsea’s loss.”

Former Chelsea City Manager Jay Ash

“I’m so grateful to Tom for his great leadership and collaboration he has exhibited as City Manager. Chelsea has benefited from his vision and stewardship and has become an even more vibrant and livable community for all. I especially admire him for all he did for the residents of Chelsea during the pandemic, and for the example he has set for integrity and accomplishment in office.”

GreenRoots Exec. Dir. Roseann Bongiovanni

“Tom has been a steady, strategic, and community-minded city manager over the past, almost eight years. The pandemic challenged us all, but as the leader of one of the most impacted cities in the nation, Tom led with integrity and empathy. I feel honored to have worked closely with Tom over the past several years and congratulate him on his future endeavors.