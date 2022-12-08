Green Acres Is the Place in Revere for Christmas Trees

As the famous TV show theme song goes, Green Acres is the place to be – for your Christmas tree.

Mike Colecchia, owner of Green Acres Nursery, 125 Squire Road, has been serving up Christmas trees at his business to the delight of Revere residents for the past 13 years. The 25-year-old business is also known for its landscaping services.

“We have Christmas trees, wreaths, and all the holiday stuff (candle centerpieces, for example) that goes with it,” said Colecchia, whose property is situated between the Dollar Store and IHOP on Squire Road.

Colecchia works hard to make Christmas tree shopping a fun experience for children and families. He generously distributes free candy canes and special tree ornaments to all.

Colecchia has a steady base of 500 customers who visit him every holiday season.

“I’m 65 years old and I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Colecchia proudly. “I graduated Revere High in 1975.

My father always had a real balsam Christmas tree in the house. I never had a fake tree ever. We sell balsam fir trees that range from four feet to ten feet tall.”

Colecchia said while growing up in Revere, Christmas was always a big part of his life as were his family’s Italian traditions.

“We had the Sunday dinners, and we had to sit at the table and wait for our father to be done eating, before we could leave the table,” recalled Colecchia. “On Christmas, we’d have everything – antipasto salad, vegetables with some type of meat, and then the macaroni.”

Mike Colecchia is the father of two daughters, Jayna and Rhea, who like him, grew up with the best Christmas trees in town, a tradition he now carries on to this day at Green Acres on Squire Road.