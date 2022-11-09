Giannino and Turco Re-Elected WithoutOpposition

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco were re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s general election.

Both representatives were also unopposed in the Democratic Primary in September.

Both Giannino and Turco represent Revere on Beacon Hill. Giannino also represents a portion of Saugus, while Turco represents represents all of Winthrop in the 160-member House of Representatives.

Following are their statements following Tuesday’s election:

Rep. Jessica Giannino

“I am humbled by the support from the voters in Revere and Saugus. Representing the people of the 16th Suffolk District is a privilege that would not be possible without such an amazing support system that begins with my family and spans across the district.

Our collective efforts on Beacon Hill have brought results back home. But our work is not done. In fact, in many ways, it’s just getting started.

These are exciting and historic times in Massachusetts, In January, we will have a new governor and legislature and for the first time ever, women will hold every constitutional office in the Commonwealth. I cannot wait to work alongside the new administration and my colleagues at the State House as we continue making history.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Rep. Jeff Turco

“I want to thank the people of Winthrop and Revere for once again giving me the honor of representing them in the Massachusetts House. It is an honor of a lifetime. I want to thank my wife, Melissa and my children, for their love, support and sacrifices that they give me every day as I work to advocate for and represent the people of the 19th Suffolk District.”

Sen. Lydia Edwards is Re-Elected

Sen. Lydia Edwards, who represents Revere in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District in the Mass. State Senate, was also re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s election.