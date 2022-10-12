City Council Set To Meet Monday

After a rare, one-month hiatus for the City Council due to holiday observances and other quirks in the schedule, City Council President Gerry Visconti will call a Council meeting to order on Monday, Oct. 17.

The City Council will be holding its first meeting since Sept. 19. The extended break was due to the first day of Rosh Hashanah being celebrated on a Monday this year, a few councillors being on vacation, and the Columbus Day holiday observance on Monday, Oct. 10.

Councillors have been busy nonetheless, attending city-wide events and ceremonies and dealing directly with their constituents. Visconti was part of a large delegation of councillors at the Italian flag-raising ceremony at City Hall last Friday and the bench dedication ceremony for community leader Rose Napolitano Sunday at the Revere Public Library.

Visconti expects a busier-than-normal agenda at the meeting.

Councillor McKenna will return to the

Council Chambers

Ward 1 Councillor Joanna McKenn will be attending her first Council meeting since Sept. 12.

“Today was my first day out,” reported McKenna Monday following a month-long bout with COVID. “I was very sick. It went from COVID, to a reoccurrence, to a lung infection, to being on steroids. [Monday] was my first day out in 17 days.”

Known as a hard-working, 24-7 councilwoman, McKenna kept in touch with her constituents by phone and email and responded quickly to their concerns about the neighborhood.

“The whole time I was sick, Paul Argenzio, Billy Guinasso, and Michael Wells helped me tremendously every day to address some of the problems in Ward 1,” said McKenna. “If it weren’t for them, I don’t know what I would have done. I’m feeling much better. I’m looking forward to being back in the Council Chambers.”