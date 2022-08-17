Busy Agenda for City Council

The City Council will have a busy agenda at its Aug. 22 meeting, according to Council President Gerry Visconti.

“Because there’s been the usual summer hiatus (the last Council meeting was held July 11), I think you’ll see a lot of items on the agenda,” said Visconti. “I expect to see some discussion on the Suffolk Downs re-development project at our zoning sub-committee meeting, for example.”

Visconti also will formally welcome back John Powers to the City Council. Powers won the Ward 5 special election over two opponents, Linda Santos-Rosa and Ronald Clark, on July 19 to reclaim the seat he had previously held for ten terms.

“I am looking forward to representing the residents of Ward 5 to the best of my abil-ity and working on some of the issues and projects that are important to my constitu-ents,” said Powers. “I am excited that the Point of Pines fire station and will be built in the coming year.”

Some councillors have been supporting candidates in the State Primary that will be held Sept. 6. A contingent of Revere offi-cials attended a fundraiser in Winthrop in support of gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general.

Last Friday, Chris Dempsey, candidate for state auditor, received the much-sought-after endorsement of popular Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, dean of the Revere City Coun-cil, also endorsed Dempsey in his bid for the Democratic nomination for state auditor.