Row Row Row in Revere Returns Sat., Aug. 13

Row Row Row in Revere, one of the most popular summertime events in the city, is back and all systems are go – or should we say row.

Event Coordinator Stacey Livote said more than 40 two-person teams will be canoeing in the charity fundraiser that was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

“We’re really excited about this year and to be able to support the community and the kids and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder,” said Livote, noting the charity that will receive all proceeds.

The 2.9-mile race begins at 9 a.m. at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, continues down the Pines Revere and then turns around and heads back to the finish line at the yacht club.

Mayor Arrigo, Daveen Arrigo Councilors Visconti, Keefe are in

One of the teams entered in the canoe race consists of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and First Lady Daveen Arrigo.

City Council President Gerry Visconti and his son, Bishop Fenwick hockey player Gerry Visconti Jr., are also entered as a team. Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe and his Revere RT football broadcasting partner, Donald Boudreau, will be a contender in the men’s division.

“I’m so excited Row Row Row is back this summer,” said Keefe. “I know how much coordination goes into this event and it raises a lot of money for a great cause. Stacey really does a great job working with her team. This year, my partner in sports broadcasting, Donald Boudreau, will be in the canoe, and we hope to have a fun and safe trip sailing the Revere seashore.”

Revere Fire, Revere Police, and Revere DPW will all be represented in the race.

The reigning champions, Emilio Digitale and Steve Ahearn, will be looking to defend their overall title.

Celebration at Marina at the Wharf

Competitors will enjoy a post-race celebration and awards ceremony at Marina at the Wharf, “Where The Food Is Even Better Than The View.”

“There will be plenty of food, music, raffles, prizes, and fun,” said Livote. “Victor Molle [restaurant owner] is the best host.”

Livote Thanks Committee and Race Safety Boats

Livote, who is the assistant principal at Revere’s CityLab High School, a new STEAM-innovation school in the city that begins in the upcoming academic year, is being assisted in the organizing of Row Row Row in Revere by a committee that includes: the Point of Pines Yacht Club, the Molle Family, former Everett High School football great JJ Cruz (who is Stacey’s son), Christine Ferrara, Angela Sawaya, Christine Albano, Justin Grizey, Carl Svendsen, Jay Bolton, and Jackie Singer.

“We’re also grateful to all of our volunteers who are safety boats through the race,” said Livote. “We thank Fire Chief Chris Bright and Police Chief David Callahan for their support as well as the Harbormaster. It takes a village, and we’re just excited to be back.”

Olivia Freni will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m.