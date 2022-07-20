Chief Bright: Fire at Water’s Edge Caused by Careless Disposal of Smoking Materials

Taking bold and decisive action, Mayor Brian Arrigo filed an emergency request for the court to impose a receivership for the Water’s Edge apartment building at 370 Ocean Avenue to oversee the improvements to the property.

In addition to the filing, the City has already moved to foreclose on all three properties (370 Ocean Ave., 364 Ocean Ave., and 388 Ocean Ave.) owned by the Carabetta family for outstanding tax title issues. Currently the property owners have $1.9 million in past taxes owed to the city.