HYM’s O’Brien Praises Arrigo for Leadership Role in Redevelopment Project

HYM Investment Group founding partner and managing director Thomas N. O’Brien praised Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo for his key role in the Suffolk Downs Redevelopment Project at the groundbreaking ceremonies held May 24.

In his introductory remarks, O’Brien said that at Suffolk Downs, “we will create a community where 15,000 will live and 20,000 people will go to work every day. It’s an amazing undertaking to create this kind of community.”

In lauding Arrigo, O’Brien told the large gathering of city officials, development partners, and residents, “Mayor Brian Arrigo was first elected as a city councillor, and then in 2015 was elected mayor. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2019. He is a leader. He listens carefully. He’s always putting the people of Revere first. He’s the mayor who will deliver a new commercial tax base here at Suffolk Downs. He will deliver new schools, new jobs, and a new place for Revere among all the great cities in Massachusetts.

“He also happens to be a great husband and father, and he’s been our friend as we pursued this complicated project,” continued Obrien. “It’s hard being a political leader in today’s environment, but Mayor Arrigo stepped up and has been a leader throughout this entire process.”

After receiving the largest ovation of the day and welcoming people to the ceremony, Arrigo said, “I want to thank you, Tom, for hosting this wonderful groundbreaking and investing so much time and energy and effort into our community.”

In also thanking Revere’s community partners, Arrigo added, “No one person can make this happen and we’ve been very happy to have some great partners, especially our state delegation, our labor leaders, our city councillors, and everyone else who has come to support this transformative project.”

Arrigo concluded by thanking the city’s development advisory board “of dedicated residents, stakeholders, and elected officials who worked tirelessly to ensure that our community’s vision for this site guided a transplant. We are going from horse barns to history in the City of Revere. Today we are breaking ground on history.”