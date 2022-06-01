EBNHC President and CEO Greg Wilmot Appointed to Boston’s Board of Health

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President and CEO Greg Wilmot was named one of two new board members appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu to the Boston Board of Health.

Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement last Thursday and Wilmot will serve as the Board of Health’s community health center board member seat while Boston University School of Public Health Dr. Sandro Galea will serve as the board’s chairperson.

The Boston City Council approved Wu’s nomination of Wilmot and Dr. Galea last Wednesday at the council meeting. Wilmot will replace former EBNHC President and CEO Manny Lopes on the board representing community health centers.

“Gregory Wilmot and Dr. Sandro Galea will bring the necessary experience to the Board of Health to ensure our public health policy is responsive to the needs of all Bostonians,” said Wu. “I am grateful to Manny Lopes and Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak for their service to our city.”

Wilmot was recruited to the Health Center by Lopes in 2017 to serve as the Health Center’s Executive Director of Neighborhood PACE, which saw a 48 percent growth under his leadership. Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE Program, has allowed seniors in Eastie to live safely in their homes instead of in nursing homes. The Health Center has successfully implemented this national program to help seniors live with dignity and security at home by providing them the necessary support and services.

Wilmot served as EBNHC’s interim CEO after Lopes left to become a Vice President at Blue Cross Blue Shield before being appointed to the role fulltime in February by the Health Center’s board.

Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, Wilmot served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EBNHC.

“I am honored to serve our great city in this exciting and meaningful role on Boston’s Board of Health,” said Wilmot. “Like East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, the City of Boston is committed to ensuring health equity for all and I look forward to working alongside this distinguished group of public health professionals and our city’s leaders to advance this agenda for all of Boston.”

Prior to joining EBNHC in 2017, Wilmot worked at AllWays Health Partners, a member of Mass General Brigham, where he led the organization’s MassHealth Accountable Care Organization strategy and operations. Additionally, Wilmot previously served as Boston Medical Center’s director of business development, where he partnered with clinical and administrative leaders at the hospital and across key partners to create new opportunities for growth and expand clinical services and quality goals. Wilmot also worked for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services as senior advisor and director of strategy and performance management and held various operational and management roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Sandro Galea and Greg Wilmot joining the Board of Health,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. “Both are outstanding leaders who add significant management, health communications, and academic rigor to the conversation about the future of public health in Boston. I look forward to working with them to guide and enhance the Commission’s work.”

The Board of Health serves an important role in helping the Boston Public Health Commission achieve its health goals for the city. Throughout the Commission’s history, agency staff have relied on the leadership of the Board to provide valuable agenda setting, oversight, guidance, and policy development functions. The Board’s support is particularly important as BPHC leads the response and recovery from COVID-19, works to eliminate health inequities in Boston, and strengthens mental and behavioral health interventions and resources available to residents.