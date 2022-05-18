RHS Student Stamatopoulos Selected for FBI Youth Leadership Program

Revere High sophomore Bella Stamatopoulos has been selected to attend the FBI National Academy Associates, New England Chapter Youth Leadership Program.

Revere Police Capt. Amy O’Hara, a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Leadership Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2019, was instrumental in opening the door to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Stamatopoulos.

Revere Police Capt. Amy O’Hara congratulates Revere High

sophomore Bella Stamatopoulos on her honor of being selected to attend the FBI Youth Leadership Program in June.

“One of things I wanted to get involved was the FBI Youth Leadership Program, and I wanted to bring the opportunity to some of our Revere kids,” said O’Hara. “I worked with the high school guidance counselors and educators, and Bella was one of the candidates.”

As an FBI Academy graduate, O’Hara was able to sponsor Bella’s candidacy for the program.

Stamatopoulos had to proceed through an extensive application process that included writing an essay on what leadership meant to her. She qualified for the interview phase and appeared before a panel of law enforcement personnel including Capt. O’Hara.

“I found out in the middle of the school day that I had been accepted, and I was very excited,” said Bella. “I went home and told my parents. They were very supportive, and they were so excited for me.”

Bella, 16, will be attending a four-day program at Dean College (Franklin) that consists of classroom study, physical fitness, leadership experiences that focus on leadership, ethics, and personal development. One of the field trips will be to Gillette Stadium for a seminar on stadium security.

“Being accepted to the FBI’s regional leadership academy is pretty prestigious,” said O’Hara. “This was a lot involved in the application process and Bella impressed everyone with her scholastic record, leadership qualities, and extracurricular activities. Bella will be the first student from Revere to attend this program.”

Supt. Diane Kelly

commends Stamatopoulos, Revere Police

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly has built a national-model, urban school district that has afforded Revere students national opportunities in academics, athletics, the arts, and robotics. She recognizes the prestige and honor associated with the FBI Leadership Academy.

“This is so exciting for Bella,” said Kelly. “I think one of the greatest things about Revere is that everyone in this city is focused on helping kids and providing them with unique opportunities that kids in other cities and towns may not have simply because they don’t have the same level of support.

“Revere Police and Captain O’Hara are great partners to the school department,” continued Kelly. “They truly keep our students at the forefront of their work, as opposed to other police departments that may not take such an inclusive approach. I’m sure that Bella will take full advantage of this opportunity and leverage it to build a great future for herself. Once she graduates RHS and completes college, I hope she will return and pass what she has learned on to the next generation of Revere students.”

A three-sport athlete

Bella is the daughter John and Leanne Stamatopoulos. She has a sister, Gemma, 14, and a brother, Kosta, 12.

Bella said her cousin, Paul Stamatopolous, serves in the United States Army and has been a big influence in her life.

Bella plays three varsity sports (field hockey, basketball, and softball) and is a captain-elect in field hockey and basketball.

“I’m happy that I will be able to take the leadership techniques from the Youth Leadership Program and put them toward sports and everything else,” said Bella.