Revere Public Library Will Host Mother’s Day Tea Party May 6

The Revere Public Library, led by Library Director Diana Luongo and Children’s Librarian Krystee Maniscalco, will host a Mother’s Day Tea Party on Friday, May 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Library.

Parents and children are cordially invited to attend the party that will have light refreshment including tea, juice, water, and desserts.

“We’re going to be reading a story, and the children get to make their moms their own bouquet,” said Maniscalco, a Revere High 2012 graduate who holds a degree in Advertising and Communications from Salem State University.

Also of note, The RPL staff will be part of a “Lunch and Learn” event Thursday, May 4 at the Rossetti Cowan Center where a new senior book club will be launched. RPL Assistant Madison Yeomans will be overseeing the book club.