Cogliandro Awaits Videotape of Incident After HRC Meeting

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he has not yet received a videotape of a verbal exchange that allegedly occurred following a Revere Human Rights Commission meeting.

At the April 25 City Council meeting, a resident claimed that she was insulted by a member of the Commission after a meeting held in December.

Cogliandro, who chairs the Council’s appointments subcommittee, was clearly not pleased to hear that revelation, and he politely requested that the resident provide the video that she indicated that she had in her possession.

“I haven’t received any video or audio evidence from Gina [Castiello],” said Cogliandro. “People can send screenshots, but at the end of the day I need hard evidence that residents were insulted by city employees, and if that’s the case, it’s unacceptable. If this incident is verified, I would ask that the member make a public apology.”

The Human Rights Commission meets the first Monday of each month.