Suspect in Revere Police Shooting Arraigned on Several Charges Monday

The man who shot at Revere Police officers Friday, forcing them to return fire and hit the man in the foot, was arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on several charges.

District Attorney Kevin Harden announced Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere was ordered held without bail on charges that he shot at police officers responding to a call Friday night of an armed man acting erratically on Broadway. He will also undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police responded to the scene after 9 pm Friday night after several calls came in of a man, later identified as Cole, brandishing a gun and walking in the middle of Broadway near Fernwood Avenue.

Assistant District Attorney William Kettlewell said Cote shot at arriving officers, who returned fire and shot Cote in the foot. A 9mm handgun, spent casings and a hypodermic needle were recovered at the scene.

Cote is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Judge Matthew Machera ordered Cote to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation. His next court date is April 29.

“People carrying guns and being so willing to use them present terrible threats to our communities,” said DA Hayden. “But what’s also extremely troubling here is where these incidents (take) place—including a crowded street in Revere. These are locations where people go about their daily lives.”

Of the suspect, Hayden said in a statement, “We don’t know what led to his behavior before the officers arrived, but they responded to him acting erratically in the street. We will investigate this officer-involved shooting like we do every case, thoroughly.”

Two Revere Police officers were also taken to the hospital for emotional distress.